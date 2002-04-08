Theresa Jester Joins Fusion Fuel Board of Directors

DUBLIN, Ireland, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fusion Fuel Green PLC ( HTOO) ("Fusion Fuel"), an emerging leader in the green hydrogen sector, is pleased to announce the appointment of Theresa “Terry” Jester to the Company’s Board of Directors.



Ms. Jester currently serves on the Boards of NEXT Energy Technologies, a developer of organic photovoltaic coatings used to transform windows into energy-producing assets, and Silicor Materials, a global leader in the production of solar silicon. She previously served as CEO of BIA Controls, a developer and installer of demand management, energy management and building automation software systems.

With over forty years of experience in the solar and electronics manufacturing industries, Mr. Jester began her career at ARCO Solar in 1979 where she helped develop and commercialize the materials strategy which is largely still in use today for crystalline silicon products. There she led the development of the first large $400 million solar manufacturing operation in Camarillo, California, as well as helped run factories in the Philippines, Germany, Brazil, India, and Portugal as part of the worldwide strategies for SunPower, Solaria, SolarWorld, Shell and Siemens. Ms. Jester holds a Mechanical Engineering Degree from California State University.

Commenting on the appointment, Jeffrey Schwarz, Chairman of Fusion Fuel, said: “Terry’s breadth of experience ranging from advancing new products from the R&D phase into commercial development to setting up and managing production facilities around the globe, and ultimately as a highly regarded CEO combine to make her an ideal resource for the senior management of Fusion Fuel, and a champion for the interests of our shareholders. On behalf of Fusion Fuel and our Board, I want to welcome Terry and I look forward to leveraging her very relevant and value-added expertise as we enter this next phase of our growth – rapidly scaling our production capacity and establishing a global operational footprint.”

