Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Clarivate, the Chinese Academy of Engineering and the Higher Education Press of China Release Annual Joint Report to Identify 186 Engineering Fronts

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LONDON, Dec. 14, 2021

Selecting 93 research and 93 development specialties in nine fields

LONDON, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT), a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation, the Chinese Academy of Engineering (CAE), and the Higher Education Press of China today released their fifth annual collaborative report - "Engineering Fronts 2021". The report, which was launched at a joint forum in Beijing, has identified the hottest areas in engineering research and development.

Clarivate_Logo.jpg

"Engineering Fronts 2021" identified 93 global engineering research fronts and 93 engineering development fronts in nine fields, aligned to the nine academic divisions under CAE. They are mechanical and vehicle engineering; information and electronic engineering; chemical, metallurgical, and materials engineering; energy and mining engineering; civil, hydraulic, and architectural engineering; environmental and light textile engineering; agriculture; medicine and health; engineering management. This year's report has also highlighted 28 noteworthy key engineering research fronts and 28 noteworthy key engineering development fronts.

An engineering front is defined as a key direction for the future development of engineering science and technology. The engineering research fronts are identified based on citation data from the Web of Science™ as well as nomination by experts in engineering research. The engineering development fronts are identified based on the patent data in the Derwent Innovation™, as well as nomination by experts or patent analysis by patent industry peers.

Jeremy Lawson, Senior Vice President, Academia and Government Markets, Clarivate, said: "We are very proud to work together with the Chinese Academy of Engineering and the Higher Education Press of China to launch 'Engineering Fronts 2021', our fifth annual collaborative report. This is a very important report as its content guides us to the future research and development of engineering. At Clarivate, our vision is to improve the way the world creates, protects and advances innovation. Collaborations with global research organizations such as CAE are key to how we will help to advance global scientific research."

Zhong Zhihua, Vice President of the Chinese Academy of Engineering said: "The annual Engineering Fronts report has become an important part in providing direction for academic research by CAE. We will continue to track the frontier of global engineering research, grasp the general trend of global science and technology development, study the new direction of scientific and technological revolution, and provide a stronger driving force for high-quality economic and social development."

The 28 noteworthy key engineering research fronts are:

Key engineering research fronts

Field

Flexible robotic endoscopy systems for minimally invasive surgery

Mechanical and vehicle engineering

Unmanned underwater vehicle

Mechanical and vehicle engineering

Micro insect-inspired flapping-wing vehicle

Mechanical and vehicle engineering

In-memory computing technology for intelligent computing

Information and electronic engineering

Photonic-electronic integrated circuits

Information and electronic engineering

Integrated microwave photonics

Information and electronic engineering

Novel high-performance ceramic energy storage materials and capacitors

Chemical, metallurgical, and materials engineering

Synthesis of multicarbon platform compounds from CO2

Chemical, metallurgical, and materials engineering

Coupling hydrogen metallurgy to nuclear hydrogen production

Chemical, metallurgical, and materials engineering

Regulation and control of theories and methods in power systems using a high proportion of renewable energy

Energy and mining engineering

Research on inherent safety of nuclear fuel, characteristics of reactor safety mechanism, and multidisciplinary strong coupling mechanism

Energy and mining engineering

Key technologies and challenges for natural gas hydrate exploitation

Energy and mining engineering

Multi-information perception and early warning of hidden danger of mine disasters

Energy and mining engineering

The eco-environmental effects of interbasin water transfer

Civil, hydraulic, and architectural engineering

Resilience improvement of transportation infrastructure

Civil, hydraulic, and architectural engineering

Low-carbon long-life cement-based materials

Civil, hydraulic, and architectural engineering

Response mechanism of the soil carbon pool to global climate change

Environmental and light textile engineering

Compound extreme climate events and disaster risk

Environmental and light textile engineering

Preparation and functional application of superwetting biomass-based composite fibers

Environmental and light textile engineering

Cross-specific transmission mechanism of important zoonoses

Agriculture

Motion control and flexible operation of agricultural robots

Agriculture

Hybrid breeding of aquatic animals and its molecular mechanism

Agriculture

Molecular mechanism of genetic evolution and cross-species transmission with SARS-CoV-2

Medicine and health

Aging mechanism and intervention

Medicine and health

Universal CAR-T cell immunotherapy

Medicine and health

Research on the human-computer trust and collaboration mechanism in human-computer collaborative decision-making

Engineering management

Research on blockchain-based data security management

Engineering management

Research on the low-carbon transition management and driving mechanism of energy system

Engineering management

28 noteworthy key engineering development fronts are:

Key engineering development fronts

Field

Reusable spaceplane

Mechanical and vehicle engineering

Development of coexisting-cooperative-cognitive robots

Mechanical and vehicle engineering

Self-organized collaboration of multiple unmanned surface systems

Mechanical and vehicle engineering

Chiplet design and chip-level three-dimensional stacking microsystem integration technology

Information and electronic engineering

High-resolution millimeter-wave radar 4D imaging technology

Information and electronic engineering

Ultrafast laser cross-scale micro-nano manufacturing technology

Information and electronic engineering

Industrialization of low-cost and high-efficiency perovskite solar cells

Chemical, metallurgical, and materials engineering

Deep purification and resource utilization of waste gas from the process industry

Chemical, metallurgical, and materials engineering

Technology for large-scale homogeneous high-entropy alloy preparation

Chemical, metallurgical, and materials engineering

Key technologies for low-cost, high-power, and high-efficiency alkaline water electrolysis (AWE)

Energy and mining engineering

Research and development of key technologies and equipment for the biomass hydrogen production mechanism in high-temperature gas-cooled reactors

Energy and mining engineering

Intelligent and efficient drilling tool assembly and drilling and completion technology

Energy and mining engineering

High temperature resistant tool and system of measurement for drilling

Energy and mining engineering

Intelligent construction technology for building engineering

Civil, hydraulic, and architectural engineering

Intelligent and integrated sewage treatment devices for village and town

Civil, hydraulic, and architectural engineering

Indoor and outdoor integrated high-precision positioning and navigation system

Civil, hydraulic, and architectural engineering

Atmospheric oxidation capacity and ozone pollution control

Environmental and light textile engineering

Marine bionic antifouling technology

Environmental and light textile engineering

Development of new functional natural cellulose fibers

Environmental and light textile engineering

Technology of genotype-phenotype association analysis in crop breeding population

Agriculture

Gene editing and plant disease resistance

Agriculture

Seriously degraded forest and grassland ecological restoration technology

Agriculture

Clinical translational application of brain-computer interface technology

Medicine and health

Genetically engineered organ xenotransplantation technology

Medicine and health

Tumor neoantigen vaccines

Medicine and health

Big data based disease diagnosis and prediction system and technology

Engineering management

City information modeling (CIM) and systems

Engineering management

Blockchain-based quality information tracking method and system

Engineering management

About Clarivate
Clarivate™ is a global leader in providing solutions to accelerate the lifecycle of innovation. Our bold mission is to help customers solve some of the world's most complex problems by providing actionable information and insights that reduce the time from new ideas to life-changing inventions in the areas of science and intellectual property. We help customers discover, protect and commercialize their inventions using our trusted subscription and technology-based solutions coupled with deep domain expertise. For more information, please visit clarivate.com.

About the Chinese Academy of Engineering
The Chinese Academy of Engineering (CAE) is the highest honorary and advisory academic institution in the nation's fields of engineering sciences and technology. It is dedicated to uniting outstanding talents in engineering to lead innovation and development in China. The highest decision-making body in the CAE is the General Assembly, which selects new members every two years through voting. The CAE has nine academic divisions, six special committees and one general administration department.
For more information, please visit http://en.cae.cn/en/

Clarivate media contact
Jack Wan, External Communications Director
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CL06822&sd=2021-12-14 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clarivate-the-chinese-academy-of-engineering-and-the-higher-education-press-of-china-release-annual-joint-report-to-identify-186-engineering-fronts-301443962.html

SOURCE Clarivate Plc

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL06822&Transmission_Id=202112140635PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL06822&DateId=20211214
