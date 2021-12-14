Pivotree Powers a Successful Peak Shopping Season for Lorex

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Pivotree Powers a Successful Peak Shopping Season for Lorex

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TORONTO, Dec. 14, 2021

Migrating Lorex's legacy commerce solution laid the foundation for expanded capabilities in
frictionless commerce

TORONTO, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Pivotree Inc. (TSXV: PVT) ("Pivotree'' or the "Company"), a leading provider of frictionless commerce solutions, today announced that Lorex Technology, a leader in smart home security, had selected Pivotree to migrate its commerce solution to the Shopify Plus platform. The move helped Lorex achieve record breaking peak shopping season sales, and to benefit from a more nimble enterprise platform that provides the company with access to Shopify's extensive app community.

Delivering a trusted and seamless experience to customers is a top priority for online retailers. As the expert in e-commerce solutions, Pivotree helped Lorex simplify its business processes and drive more efficiencies. Proven successful through the peak shopping season, the shift away from legacy in-house ecommerce platform helped Lorex reduce its licensing and maintenance costs, and better position the company to realize its commerce goals.

Lorex selected Pivotree because of its previous track record of success with the company, deep knowledge of its business, and the company's experience in deploying and customizing Shopify Plus to suit specific business needs.

"We're excited to extend our relationship with Lorex, and to further help them realize the benefits offered by migrating from legacy commerce solutions," said James Urbati, General Manager Commerce, Pivotree. "Our deep understanding of today's rapidly evolving e-commerce landscape, coupled with our expertise in the enterprise capabilities of Shopify Plus made Pivotree the right partner for this migration. This will help ensure Lorex achieves its business objectives as quickly and efficiently as possible."

"As we selected an implementation partner, we looked for a team with proven Shopify Plus expertise, but also one who understands our business and can help us maximize every e-commerce opportunity available to us," said Steve Hong, Vice President, eCommerce, Lorex. "We are excited to move forward with our e-commerce strategy and to have completed this important step that has proven extremely successful through the peak shopping season."

As part of its portfolio of enterprise-class eCommerce solutions, Pivotree's Shopify Plus implementations help brands take advantage of the platform's process and cost efficiencies. Learn more about Pivotree's Shopify Plus Commerce Solutions.

About Pivotree

Pivotree is a leader in frictionless commerce with expertise in eCommerce, MDM, Cloud, Cybersecurity, and Supply Chain solutions. It is an end-to-end vendor supporting clients from strategy, platform selection, deployment, and hosting through to ongoing support. It operates as a single expert resource to help companies adapt relentlessly in an ever-changing digital commerce landscape. Leading and innovative clients rely on Pivotree's deep expertise to choose enterprise-proven solutions and design, build, and connect critical systems to run smoothly at defining moments in a commerce business. Pivotree serves as a trusted partner to over 170 market-leading brands and forward-thinking B2C and B2B companies, including many companies in the Fortune 1000. With offices and customers in the Americas, EMEA, and APAC, Pivotree is widely recognized as a high-growth company and industry leader around the globe. For more information, visit http://www.pivotree.com.

About Lorex Technology

Lorex is committed to safeguarding the people, property, and potential found in homes and businesses. Founded in Canada, today we have a team of professionals across North America devoted to the design, development, and deployment of ingenious smart home security and monitoring solutions that enhance our customers' lifestyles and sense of well-being. Whether for private or commercial requirements, we provide a fully tailored, best-in-class ecosystem that has earned us the trust of our customers for over 30 years. To learn more about our commitment, visit www.lorex.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

favicon.png?sn=TO06010&sd=2021-12-14 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pivotree-powers-a-successful-peak-shopping-season-for-lorex-301443642.html

SOURCE Pivotree Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=TO06010&Transmission_Id=202112140658PR_NEWS_USPR_____TO06010&DateId=20211214
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment