OPPENHEIMER & CO. INC. COMMENCES 2nd ANNUAL 5G SUMMIT, HIGHLIGHTING CONVERGENCE OF WIRELESS AND CLOUD TECHNOLOGIES

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Virtual Conference to Spotlight Investment Opportunities Across the Semiconductor, Communications Equipment and Carrier Industries

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2021

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. ("Oppenheimer") – a leading investment bank, wealth manager, and a subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE: OPY) – today announced the launch of its highly regarded Annual 5G Summit. The one-day virtual event on December 14 – focusing on the convergence of cloud computing, storage and wireless communications – brings attention to major companies at the forefront of industry transformation, including AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, and MaxLinear, as well as a number of disruptive and newer players including Airspan, Federated Wireless, and Helium as new types of cloud-based networks play an increasingly important role in redefining communications and accelerating wireless growth.

Tim Horan, Oppenheimer's Senior Analyst for Cloud & Communications, said, "Five years after the release of the first 5G standard, the dawn of a new Golden Age for wireless is upon us and supported by a new food chain driving new applications. 5G, among other things, promises the immediacy of ten-to-twenty times what the human eye can see or skin can touch. We see wireless converging with cloud-based technologies as the U.S. seeks to capitalize on its entrepreneurial dominance and separate the software from the underlying hardware to enable many more suppliers. As investors seek more information about key growth drivers and the latest developments in 5G technology, Oppenheimer is at the helm of these important discussions, supporting companies and investors pursuing investment opportunities amid the digital revolution."

The Summit will include presentations, panels and 1-on-1 meetings covering critical shifts among cloud companies and across the wireless industry, as firms seek to leverage cloud platforms, innovative software and soaring demand for high-quality and high-capacity wireless broadband to drive compelling new growth opportunities.

Members of the Oppenheimer equity research team in attendance will include:

  • Timothy Horan, CFA, Managing Director and Senior Analyst, Cloud and Communication Services
  • George Iwanyc, Director, Collaboration and Infrastructure Software and Communication Technology Solutions
  • Richard Schafer, Managing Director and Senior Analyst, Semiconductors
  • Martin Yang, CFA, Senior Analyst, Emerging Technologies, and Services

Erica L. Moffett, Managing Director and Associate Director of Equity Research at Oppenheimer, said, "As we expect increasing disruption in the wireless industry over the next five years – specifically in the areas of the cloud and platform-as-a-service computing – customers are demanding better, faster and more customizable networks. Oppenheimer continues to be in the vanguard of these trends, fostering dialogue on the new network migration, while being recognized for our thought leadership across the spectrum of cloud-based technologies. Reliable, scalable 5G will provide the platform for next-step innovations, including in the Metaverse, AI and blockchain, and it is Oppenheimer's privilege to welcome key movers of the industry, investors, and speakers to our 2nd Annual 5G Summit."

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. (Oppenheimer), a principal subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY on the New York Stock Exchange), and its affiliates provide a full range of wealth management, securities brokerage and investment banking services to high net-worth individuals, families, corporate executives, local governments, businesses and institutions.

Media Contacts:
Joseph Kuo / Chris Clemens
Haven Tower Group
424 317 4851 or 424 317 4854
[email protected] or [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=SF04284&sd=2021-12-14 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oppenheimer--co-inc-commences-2nd-annual-5g-summit-highlighting-convergence-of-wireless-and-cloud-technologies-301443366.html

SOURCE Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF04284&Transmission_Id=202112140600PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF04284&DateId=20211214
