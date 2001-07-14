Logo
Viant Named a Winner of the Orange County Top Workplaces 2021 Award

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Viant+Technology+Inc.(NASDAQ: DSP), a leading people-based advertising software company today announced it has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2021 honor by Orange County Register. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

"We’re thrilled to be named a Top Workplace. It’s an honor to receive this external validation that reinforces the culture at Viant," said Kendra Angier, Chief People Officer, Viant. "As we gear up for 2022, we will continue to foster an inclusive workplace that both retains and attracts top talent.”

"During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business."

This year, Viant has been recognized as one of both Ad Age’s and Built in Los Angeles’ Best Places to Work. In addition to these achievements in outstanding company culture, Viant is a leader in advertising software, being named a 2021 Programmatic Power Player by AdExchanger and achieving a 95% customer service score for their Adelphic solution, as reported in the company’s 2021 annual survey of all Adelphic usersi.

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together.TM
Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 14 years of culture research and the results from 23 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

About Viant

Viant® is a leading people-based advertising software company that enables marketers and their agencies to centralize the planning, buying, and measurement of their advertising investments across most channels. Viant’s self-service Demand Side Platform (DSP), Adelphic®, is an enterprise software platform enabling marketers to execute programmatic advertising campaigns across Connected TV, Linear TV, mobile, desktop, audio, and digital out-of-home channels. Viant’s Identity Resolution capabilities have linked 115 million U.S. households to more than 1 billion connected devices and are combined with access to more than 280,000 audience attributes from more than 70 people-based data partners. Viant is an Ad Age 2021 Best Places to Work award winner and the Adelphic DSP is featured on AdExchanger’s 2021 Programmatic Power Players list. To learn more, visit viantinc.com and adelphic.com or follow us on or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn%2C+and YouTube.

i Based on the 2021 Adelphic Customer Service Satisfaction Survey

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211214005212r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211214005212/en/

