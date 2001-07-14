Ouster Appoints Adam Dolinko as General Counsel

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE: OUST) (“Ouster” or the “Company”), a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, smart infrastructure, and robotics industries, today announced the appointment of Adam Dolinko as General Counsel. Dolinko brings over 25 years of capital markets, corporate, and mergers & acquisitions experience advising and leading legal operations for global technology companies.

“Adam’s experience overseeing and closing deals in the automotive, consumer electronics, industrial, and infrastructure sectors will prove invaluable to Ouster as we scale our business across our four target verticals,” said Ouster CEO Angus Pacala. “Adam will be instrumental as we advance negotiations with global automakers and sign additional high-volume production deals with customers around the world.”

Prior to joining Ouster, Dolinko served as a senior executive and general counsel for global companies, including NASDAQ and FTSE 250 company CSR plc, which was acquired by Qualcomm. Prior to becoming a public company General Counsel, he was a Corporate Partner at Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati. Dolinko has handled and negotiated over 75 major strategic transactions throughout his career, including initial and secondary public offerings, spinoffs, and joint ventures with some of the world’s leading Fortune 500 companies, as well as commercial flow for billions in revenues for public companies. Dolinko received his Bachelor’s degree from the University of California, Los Angeles and Juris Doctor from the University of Southern California.

"I am thrilled to join Ouster and profoundly impressed by both the technology and the team's commitment to transparency, execution, and customers. Among its peer group, Ouster is one of a few companies that has focused on building a steady long-term business and is poised for continued growth," said Ouster General Counsel Adam Dolinko. "I look forward to helping Ouster accelerate the adoption of our digital lidar to build a safer, smarter, and more connected world.”

About Ouster

Ouster (NYSE: OUST) is building a safer and more sustainable future through its high-resolution digital lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, smart infrastructure, and robotics industries. Ouster’s sensors offer an excellent combination of price and performance with the flexibility to span hundreds of use-cases and enable revolutionary autonomy across industries. With a global team and high-volume manufacturing, Ouster supports approximately 600 customers in over 50 countries. Ouster is headquartered in San Francisco, CA with offices in the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.ouster.com, or connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding Ouster’s strategy and market positioning. Forward-looking statements give Ouster’s current expectations and projections relating to its financial condition, competitive position, future results of operations, plans, objectives, future orders and business. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as “anticipate”, “estimate”, “expect”, “project”, “plan”, “intend”, “believe”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “can have”, “likely”, “poised” and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of the timing or nature of future operating or financial performance or other events, and include references to scaling the adoption of digital lidar across our target verticals, advancing negotiations with global automakers and additional signings of high-volume production deals, and poised for continued growth. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that we expected, including: Ouster’s limited operating history and history of losses; the negotiating power and product standards of its customers; fluctuations in its operating results; cancellation or postponement of contracts or unsuccessful implementations; the adoption of its products and the growth of the lidar market generally; its ability to grow its sales and marketing organization; substantial research and development costs needed to develop and commercialize new products; the competitive environment in which it operates; selection of its products for inclusion in target markets; its future capital needs; its ability to use tax attributes; its dependence on key third party suppliers, in particular Benchmark Electronics, Inc., and manufacturers; ability to maintain inventory and the risk of inventory write-downs; inaccurate forecasts of market growth; its ability to manage growth; the creditworthiness of customers; risks related to acquisitions; risks related to international operations; risks of product delivery problems or defects; costs associated with product warranties; its ability to maintain competitive average selling prices or high sales volumes or reduce product costs; conditions in its customers industries; its ability to recruit and retain key personnel; its use of professional employer organizations; its ability to adequately protect and enforce its intellectual property rights; its ability to effectively respond to evolving regulations and standards; risks related to operating as a public company; risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic; and other important factors discussed in the Company’s final prospectus dated August 19, 2021, and in other reports the Company has filed, files with or furnishes to the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s estimates and beliefs as of the date of this press release. While Ouster may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, other than as required by law, it disclaims any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause its views to change.

