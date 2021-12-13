Helbiz (NASDAQ: HLBZ), a global leader in micro-mobility and the first in its industry to be publicly listed on Nasdaq, today announced the launch of its EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) Helbiz division and has appointed Matteo Mammì as CEO of the region, effective January 1, 2022. This division of Helbiz will group all business sectors including Helbiz Kitchen, Helbiz Media and micro-mobility services for the EMEA region together under one organizational structure.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211214005547/en/

Helbiz Launches EMEA Division, Appoints Matteo Mammì as Chief Executive Officer of the Region (Photo: Business Wire)

As a result of his essential role in the development and launch of Helbiz Media earlier this year, Matteo Mammì will widen his responsibilities as CEO of the Helbiz EMEA Group, while also retaining his current role as Global CEO of Helbiz Media. Mammì brings more than 20 years of experience from the media, sports and telecommunications sectors having previously worked at Sky Sport, Mediapro and IMG. In his role as CEO of the Helbiz EMEA Group and Global CEO of Helbiz Media, Mammì will continue to report to Helbiz Chief Executive Officer, Salvatore Palella.

“Matteo is an invaluable member of the Helbiz team. His commitment to the development and launch of Helbiz Media was unparalleled, and it was only natural to expand his responsibilities to touch all Helbiz business sectors. His innovative vision and ability to get things done efficiently and effectively will further advance our operations in the EMEA region, while helping us expand our business internationally,” said Salvatore Palella, CEO of Helbiz.

“I would like to thank the entire Helbiz team for the honor to be appointed the CEO of Helbiz EMEA Group. Through our shared passion and determination, we are reaching the goals that allow us to accelerate our international growth. I am thrilled to expand our multi-business model by continuing to reinvent and link the synergies between the micro-mobility, food delivery and entertainment sectors. With our customers as our main priority, our objective will always remain true—to deliver the highest quality services in each area of business,” said Matteo Mammì, CEO of Helbiz EMEA.

2021 has been a year of accelerated growth and development for Helbiz. From its acquisition of MiMoto, to the official launch of Helbiz Kitchen and Helbiz Media, followed by the Helbiz Inc. listing on Nasdaq, Helbiz has designed a new organizational structure to ensure operational efficiency. The EMEA division will manage the continued investment and expansion plans throughout Europe, while integrating the other business sectors.

About Helbiz

Helbiz is a global leader in micro-mobility services. Launched in 2015 and headquartered in New York City, the company offers a diverse fleet of vehicles including e-scooters, e-bicycles and e-mopeds all on one convenient, user-friendly platform with over 40 licenses in cities around the world. Helbiz utilizes a customized, proprietary fleet management technology, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability. Helbiz is expanding its urban lifestyle products and services to include live streaming services, food delivery, financial services and more, all accessible within its mobile app. For additional information, please visit www.helbiz.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “estimate”, “plan”, “outlook”, and “project” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements reflect the current analysis of existing information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. As a result, caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements. Due to known and unknown risks, actual results may differ materially from the Company’s expectations or projections. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: (i) the failure to meet projected development and production targets; (ii) changes in applicable laws or regulations;(iii) the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company and its current or intended markets; and (iv) other risks and uncertainties described herein, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in other reports and other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) by the Company. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the Company’s expectations and projections can be found in its periodic filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and amended on May 21, 2021, the quarterly reports and Prospectus subsequently filed. The Company’s SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to Helbiz and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Helbiz undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211214005547/en/