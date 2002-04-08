Maravai LifeSciences Added to the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index

Logo
SAN DIEGO, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (Maravai) ( MRVI), a global provider of life science reagents and services to researchers and biotech innovators, today announced that the Company has been added to the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index ( NBI) effective prior to market open on Monday, December 20, 2021.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology Index is designed to track the performance of a set of securities listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market® (Nasdaq®) that are classified as either Biotechnology or Pharmaceutical, according to the Industry Classification Benchmark (ICB). The Nasdaq Biotechnology Index is calculated under a modified capitalization-weighted methodology.

Companies in the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index must meet eligibility requirements, including minimum market capitalization, average daily trading volume, and seasoning as a public company, among other criteria. Nasdaq selects constituents once annually in December.

For more information about the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index, please visit https://indexes.nasdaqomx.com/Index/Overview/NBI.

About Maravai
Maravai is a leading life sciences company providing critical products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, and novel vaccines and to support research on human diseases. Maravai’s companies are leaders in providing products and services in the fields of nucleic acid synthesis and biologic safety testing to many of the world's leading biopharmaceutical, vaccine, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy companies.

For more information about Maravai LifeSciences, visit www.maravai.com.

ti?nf=ODQxMTEyOCM0NjExODAxIzIyMDQ1NDk=
Maravai-LifeSciences-Holdings-.png
Contact Information:
Media Contact: Sara Michelmore
MacDougall Advisors
+1 781-235-3060
[email protected] 
Investor Contact: Deb Hart
Maravai LifeSciences
+ 1 858-988-5917
[email protected]
