PFS Launches UK Fulfillment Solution for Swiss Performance Running Brand, On

Author's Avatar
GuruFocusNews
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

ALLEN, Texas, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PFS ( PFSW), a premier eCommerce order fulfillment provider, has launched a new UK order fulfillment operation for On, a performance running brand. Born in the Swiss Alps with one goal, On was the vision of three friends on a mission to revolutionize the sensation of running. Now over ten years later, On running shoes are sold at over 8,000 premium retail stores in over 50 countries, as well as their direct-to-consumer (DTC) site, on-running.com.

Due to rapid growth, On set out to create a multi-node fulfillment network across Europe and was seeking a provider in the UK to fulfill eCommerce orders in that market faster. It was important to identify a DTC specialist with the opportunity to expand services as they grow.

“We are excited to launch with PFS and provide a faster order delivery experience for our eCommerce customers in the UK,” said Marc Maurer, Co-CEO of On. “It was vital to find a DTC fulfillment partner with strong carrier relationships in the local market, and we are already seeing delivery time improvements. We found a true partnership in PFS and look forward to working with them to grow our eCommerce channel.”

PFS is providing warehouse management, inventory control, order fulfillment and returns management from its Southampton-based fulfillment center in support of On's DTC eCommerce channel. This solution went live in July 2021.

Zach Thomann, EVP and President of PFS, commented: “We are proud to help On achieve their growth goals through their eCommerce fulfillment experience in the UK. Multi-node fulfillment continues to be a strategy that brands are enacting to alleviate supply chain-related challenges, such as Brexit. Having an in-country fulfillment center allows brands to compete with delivery expectations, optimize their inventory pools, and ensure business continuity across their supply chain network. We are thrilled to help On alleviate these supply chain concerns with an in-country UK fulfillment solution.”

About PFS

PFS, the business unit of PFSweb, Inc. ( PFSW) is a premier eCommerce order fulfillment provider. We facilitate each operational step of an eCommerce order in support of DTC and B2B retail brands and specialize in health & beauty, fashion & apparel, jewelry, and consumer packaged goods. Our scalable solutions support customized pick/pack/ship services that deliver on brand ethos with each order. A proven order management platform, as well as high-touch customer care, reinforce our operation. With 20+ years as an industry leader, PFS is the BPO of choice for brand-centric companies and household brand names, such as L’Oréal USA, Champion, Pandora, Shiseido Americas, Kendra Scott, the United States Mint, and many more. The company is headquartered in Allen, TX with additional locations around the globe. For more information, visit www.pfscommerce.com or ir.pfsweb.com for investor information.

Media Relations:
Jennie Armley
Berkeley Communications
+44 (0)1189 090 909
[email protected]

Investor Relations:
Cody Slach or Jackie Keshner
Gateway Investor Relations
1-949-574-3860
[email protected]

