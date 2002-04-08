Snakes & Lattes, Inc. Names New Marketing Director to Lead Branding, Marketing, and Digital Transformation

Toronto, ON, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Snakes & Lattes, Inc. ( FUNN) has added more talent to their corporate ranks with the hiring of Anaïs Guilbert as Director of Marketing for Snakes & Lattes. Anaïs has recently relocated to Toronto from Aix-en-Provence, France, where she was most recently Project Manager for Homair Vacances. Anaïs brings a wealth of experience in brand strategy, digital marketing, and customer relationship management to the company, which will be instrumental as Snakes & Lattes focuses on growing and refining the brand to reflect their leadership as the first, biggest, and best board game bar and restaurants in North America. “I am delighted to join the team! I can't wait to bring my experience and skills to Snakes & Lattes to help build upon its great reputation and I am thrilled to have been given this opportunity,” said Ms. Guilbert about her new position.



“Snakes & Lattes is a brand centered around fun, connection, and shared experiences, and we are overjoyed to have Anaïs to help us broaden our reach and show the world what a great experience it is to share a board game, great food and beverages, and unique settings in our venues. As we continue to grow and expand our brand, it is more important than ever that we are effectively communicating our message to customers, shareholders, and the general public, and Anaïs is just the person to lead that charge,” said Snakes & Lattes CEO Ben Castanie.

In addition to her work experience in France and Canada, Anaïs has both a bachelor’s and master’s degree in Business and Marketing from the Paris School of Business. She is well versed in both traditional and social media, and will be leading the marketing team as they focus on:

Developing and implementing digital marketing strategies

Revamping and refreshing the website for Snakes & Lattes as a whole, as well as each individual location

Creating a clear and relevant brand strategy which resonates with our guests, shareholders, and teams

Customer acquisition and retention with a unified loyalty program

Data-driven resource allocation

As Snakes & Lattes continues to assess new opportunities for expansion and partnerships adjacent to their core line of business running board game bar and restaurants, it will be imperative to connect with people across geographies and demographics with a dynamic marketing team, and with a new corporate marketing team to partner with local leadership, the company is well positioned to capitalize on the opportunity for growth as the hospitality industry continues to recover over the coming years.

Please join Snakes & Lattes in welcoming Anaïs on Twitter @Snakesandlattes and @AmfilTech

For more information regarding the company and its related subsidiaries please visit the following websites:

Snakes & Lattes Inc. www.snakesandlattes.com

Interloc-Kings Inc. http://www.interloc-kings.com

Amfil Technologies Inc. www.amfiltech.com

