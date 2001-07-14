Custom Glass Solutions Enhances Collaboration with 8x8 XCaaS™

8x8%2C+Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform provider, today announced that Custom+Glass+Solutions (CGS) has chosen 8x8+XCaaS™ (eXperience Communications as a Service™) to provide its staff with secure and reliable cloud communications capabilities for enhanced employee and customer engagement.

A major provider of large-format, laminated glass systems in North America, CGS needed a solution that would solve the security and reliability issues they had experienced with their previous on-premises provider. They also required an integrated cloud communications and contact center solution that allowed employees to work productively whether remote or across its warehouses, call centers, and offices. Working closely with technology partner PERRY+proTECH, CGS chose 8x8 XCaaS, which includes fully integrated, cloud native contact+center, voice, team+chat, video+meetings, and CPaaS+embeddable+APIs capabilities, to replace its existing system with an integrated, single-vendor solution.

“Following a major security flaw with our previous provider, it became apparent that we needed to start looking for a cloud communications provider,” said Matt Cox, IT Manager at Custom Glass Solutions. “8x8 had all of the features that we needed in a secure, reliable integrated solution that met all of our teams’ employee and customer experience needs. 8x8 was the only vendor that offered everything we were looking for from a single provider, creating a truly collaborative environment for our team.”

CGS also deployed the 8x8+Voice+for+Microsoft+Teams direct routing solution to deliver to its staff seamless enterprise-grade global telephony and customer engagement capabilities from the familiar Teams interface. Coupled with 8x8’s functionality, CGS can now offer its customers proactive communications throughout the entire buying process.

“8x8 has provided us with the reliable connectivity that our customers appreciate and rely on in the midst of the supply chain challenges so many businesses have been experiencing,” continued Cox. “By being able to proactively communicate updates - whether via email, chat, or video – our customers feel confident knowing that CGS is focused on providing them with the best service possible.”

“The ability to securely and reliably communicate, collaborate, and engage, not only amongst employees but with partners and customers as well, is what sets leading organizations apart from the competition,” said Ken Berryman, Chief Sales Officer at 8x8, Inc. “Custom Glass Solutions is using 8x8 XCaaS to openly and regularly engage customers, build strong relationships, and deliver exceptional employee and customer experiences."

8x8 XCaaS is built on the resilient, secure, and compliant 8x8+eXperience+Communications+Platform™, which offers the highest levels of reliability and the industry’s only financially backed, platform-wide 99.999 percent SLA across an integrated cloud UCaaS and CCaaS solution.

About Custom Glass Solutions

Custom+Glass+Solutions, LLC (CGS) is North America’s leading producer of large-format, laminated glass systems. In addition to laminated glass, CGS also manufactures flat, bent, and tempered glass systems, offering a broad range of capabilities and the most diverse selection of products for many different transportation segments. Through its Network+business, CGS also works with insurance companies, fleet operators, and vehicle owners to coordinate glass replacement services. The company operates out of three facilities in Ohio and one in Pennsylvania and employs hundreds of the most talented men and women in America.

About 8x8 Inc.

8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) is transforming the future of business communications as a leading Software-as-a-Service provider of 8x8 XCaaS™ (eXperience Communications as a Service™), an integrated contact center, voice communications, video, chat and API solution built on one global cloud communications platform. 8x8 uniquely eliminates the silos between Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) and Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) to power the communications requirements of all employees globally as they work together to deliver differentiated customer experiences. For additional information, visit www.8x8.com, or follow 8x8 on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

8x8®, 8x8 XCaaS™, eXperience Communications as a Service™, and 8x8 Global Reach™ are trademarks of 8x8, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211214005376/en/