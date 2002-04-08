Healthy Extracts Introduces Exclusive Line of Whitney Johns Natural Health and Fitness Formulations

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthy Extracts Inc. ( HYEX), a leading innovator of clinically proven plant-based products for heart and brain health, has introduced a line of products for Whitney Johns, the company’s first major influencer under its recently launched brand influencer program.



An accomplished fitness athlete, model, popular personal trainer, entrepreneur, and nutrition advocate, Whitney has attracted more than a million followers across Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, Twitter, and YouTube.

“These new amazing products represent another important way that I can help my many followers who are seeking natural ways to enhance their fitness performance, health and wellness,” said Whitney.

The new Whitney Johns line of brain, physical performance and women’s hormone health products are based upon the Healthy Extracts’ all-natural Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit™ and Ultimate Brain Nutrients™ formulations. They are vegan friendly, non-GMO, gluten-free, organic, made in a certified U.S. facility, and supported by extensive published clinical research.

“This is the first launch of a new product line under our brand influencer program and was designed especially for Whitney’s health-conscious audience,” stated Healthy Extracts president, Duke Pitts. “Backed by Whitney’s tremendous personal endorsement and brand marketing strength, we see this new line dramatically elevating our social engagement, strengthening our brand identity, and especially accelerating revenue growth at minimal cost.”

“We believe major brand influencers like Whitney will help our formulations reach millions of consumers, as well as gaining prime placements on the shelves of major retailers nationwide,” Pitts added.

Whitney’s personalized diet and fitness program, Find Your Fit with Whit, helps individuals achieve their personal fitness and nutritional goals.

Pre-orders for Whitney Johns line of brain, physical performance and women’s hormone health products will begin later this month, with initial shipments commencing in January.

The new Whitney Johns product line includes:

BRAIN ACTIVATE™ is specially formulated to support focus, memory, cognition, mood and brain health. Whether as a scoop added to water or coffee, or mixed in a smoothie, or enjoyed in the new gel format, BRAIN ACTIVATE’s powerful mental activation benefits can last up to eight hours or more. These benefits are a result of the company’s KETONOMICS® proprietary formulations clinically shown to quickly generate strong and sustained ketone levels in the brain.

EEG brain scan images showed a 46% increase in brain activation after consuming the company’s active ingredients. See the complete study here.

Naturally derived, with zero sugar and caffeine, this patented proprietary formulation includes a blend of pure C8 medium chain triglycerides (MCTs), naturally-sourced spearmint and marigold clinically shown to support mental focus during the day without disrupting sleep at night; a protective antioxidant found naturally in the body that promotes optimum brain function, better mood and sleep habits; and a unique natural marigold extract scientifically shown to block blue light and replenish lutein, a substance critical to eye health. The uniquely concentrated formulation provides the perfect “brain food” for sustained mental energy and focus.

Healthy Extracts has two patents issued and multiple pending applications on its proprietary formulations. They have been in development for more than 20 years and are supported by more than 100 clinical studies.

ACTIVE™ is suitable for anyone looking to improve their physical performance, recovery, endurance, and oxygen consumption (VO2 max), as well as weight management, by providing a daily dosage of 1,200 milligrams of the world's strongest bergamot extract, Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit™.



The superfruit has been shown by more than 17 clinical studies to possess powerful health benefits for the heart and metabolism, and it is offered exclusively in North America by Healthy Extracts.

WOMEN’S HORMONE SUPPORT™ supports hormone balance, energy, mood, libido, and aids in metabolizing fat, and is a strong anti-inflammatory. It contains highly concentrated citrus bergamot tablets with a daily dosage of 1,000 milligrams.

ACTIVE and WOMEN’S HORMONE SUPPORT formulations contain the highest strength and potency of Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit, which is the only bergamot extract approved by the prestigious Academia Del Bergamotto in Calabria, Italia. It is a true superfruit backed by clinical data available here.

Whitney’s new products address the fast-growing market for natural health supplements. The brain health supplements market that is projected to grow at an 8% CAGR to reach $13.4 billion by 2028. The sports and fitness nutrition market is expected to reach $34.5 billion by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of 10.9%.

“I’m looking forward to working with Healthy Extracts on additional formulations centered around gut health, hormone health and mental health,” stated Whitney. “These are all areas that I’m super passionate about in my coaching and own daily habits.”

To learn more about Whitney Johns’ product line visit whitneyjohns.com/nutrition today. To learn more about Whitney, visit @whitneyjohns Linktree here.

To learn more about the Healthy Extracts influencer program, call +1 (720) 463-1004 or email [email protected].

About Healthy Extracts “Live Life Young Again”

Healthy Extracts Inc. is a platform for developing or acquiring science-forward, clinically proven, plant-based proprietary products in select high-growth categories within the multibillion-dollar nutraceuticals market.

The company’s subsidiaries, BergametNA™ and Ultimate Brain Nutrients™ (UBN), offer nutraceutical natural heart and brain health supplements. This includes the only heart health supplement containing Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit™. This superfruit is known to have the highest quality and concentration of polyphenols and flavonoids, and with healthy heart benefits backed by more than 17 clinical studies.

UBN KETONOMICS® proprietary formulations have been clinically shown to improve brain health, including memory, cognition, focus and neuro-energy. UBN is pursuing intellectual property license opportunities for monetizing its IP portfolio of multiple issued and pending patents.

For more information visit: healthyextractsinc.com , bergametna.com or tryubn.com .

Forward-Looking Statements and Safe Harbor Notice

All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Such forward-looking statements include our expectations and those statements that use forward-looking words such as "projected," "expect," "possibility" and "anticipate." The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 19, 2021, and future periodic reports filed with the SEC. All of the Company's forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by all such risk factors and other cautionary statements.

The Company cautions that statements and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and make no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof. The Company and its management undertake no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

Food and Drug Administration Disclosure

The product and formulation featured in this release is not for use by or sale to persons under the age of 12. This product should be used only as directed on the label. Consult with a physician before use if you have a serious medical condition or use prescription medications. A doctor’s advice should be sought before using this and any supplemental dietary product. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

BergametNA™, Ultimate Brain Nutrients™, UBN™, Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit™ and F4T® are registered trademarks of Healthy Extracts Inc.™

