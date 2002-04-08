SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intuitive ( ISRG), a global technology leader in minimally invasive care and the pioneer of robotic-assisted surgery, today announced that the number of robotic-assisted surgical procedures performed worldwide by surgeons using da Vinci surgical systems has surpassed 10 million.



“Surgeon use of da Vinci surgical systems in more than 10 million procedures reflects the benefits that high-quality, minimally invasive surgery conveys to patients, families, and the healthcare systems that care for them,” said Intuitive CEO Gary Guthart. “While we are proud of this milestone and momentum, this is really a moment to look at what we’ve learned from these 10 million procedures and ask ourselves how we can apply that to improving the field of surgery for years to come.”

Cleared for use by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration in 2000, there are more than 6,500 da Vinci surgical systems installed in 67 countries, and more than 55,000 surgeons worldwide have trained on the use of da Vinci systems.

“We have always sought to deliver solutions that meet our customers’ needs—better patient outcomes, better patient experiences, better care team experiences, and a lower total cost to treat per patient episode,” said Guthart. “We will continue to drive outcomes-focused innovation for our customers to help their patients for the next 10 million procedures and beyond.”

Intuitive plans to continue taking its deep and broad experience from these procedures and putting it to work for customers in the form of personalized surgical training programs, continued innovation in systems, instruments and accessories, and an expanded ecosystem of customer services, evidence development, and digital support and solutions.

There are nearly 70 representative clinical uses for da Vinci systems, spanning clinical specialties, including urology, gynecology, thoracic surgery, general surgery, and transoral surgery.

“The growing base of clinical evidence—nearly 30,000 studies on robotic-assisted surgery—and the increasing ability of surgeons, hospitals, and healthcare systems to assess their own data and patient outcomes, have been major drivers of surgeon adoption and the procedure growth that follows,” said Guthart. “Our customers are dedicated to the health and well-being of their patients—they don’t adopt and continue using technology that does not meet their needs.”

Intuitive’s latest, fourth generation of robotic systems, the da Vinci X, Xi, and its single-port system (SP), have continued to evolve through technology, as well as the addition of instruments, features, and digital support.

The company’s innovation in robotic-assisted technology includes development of its Ion endoluminal system designed to enable robotic-assisted lung biopsy.

About Intuitive

Intuitive ( ISRG), headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a global technology leader in minimally invasive care and the pioneer of robotic-assisted surgery. As part of our mission, we believe that minimally invasive care is life-enhancing care. Through ingenuity and intelligent technology, we expand the potential of physicians to heal without constraints.

Intuitive brings more than two decades of leadership in robotic-assisted surgical technology and solutions to its offerings and develops, manufactures, and markets the da Vinci Surgical System and the Ion endoluminal system.

Product and brand names/logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of Intuitive Surgical or their respective owner. See www.intuitive.com/trademarks.

For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.intuitive.com.

About the da Vinci Surgical System

There are several models of the da Vinci Surgical System. The da Vinci surgical systems are designed to help surgeons perform minimally invasive surgery. Da Vinci systems offer surgeons high-definition 3D vision, a magnified view, and robotic and computer assistance. They use specialized instrumentation, including a miniaturized surgical camera and wristed instruments (i.e., scissors, scalpels and forceps) that are designed to help with precise dissection and reconstruction deep inside the body.

About Ion

About Ion

Ion is Intuitive’s robotic-assisted platform for minimally invasive biopsy in the lung. The system features an ultra-thin, ultra-maneuverable catheter that allows navigation far into the peripheral lung and provides the unprecedented stability necessary for precision in biopsy. Visit www.intuitive.com/en-us/products-and-services/ion

Important Safety Information

For Important Safety Information, indications for use, risks, full cautions and warnings, please refer to www.intuitive.com/safety.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about Intuitive and our plans to continue to improve our products to advance minimally invasive surgery, that involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Risks and uncertainties include, among other things, our ability to build upon the robust clinical and technological foundation created, our ability to work to broaden our capacity, our ability to invest for future innovation and growth, competitive developments and customer’s willingness to continue using our products. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

