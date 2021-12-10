Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Named to Nasdaq Biotechnology Index

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc . ( BTX) (“Brooklyn”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on exploring the role that cytokine and gene editing/cell therapy can have in treating patients with cancer, blood disorders, and monogenic diseases, today announces that Brooklyn has been named to be part of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (NBI), effective December 20, 2021.



“We are very proud to represent the biotech sector as part of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index. We believe our approach and our technology are an attractive offering for investors, and that Nasdaq recognizes our potential to investors as representative of the industry as a whole,” commented Brooklyn’s Chief Executive Officer and President Howard Federoff, M.D., Ph.D.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology Index is designed to track the performance of a set of securities listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market (Nasdaq) that are classified as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals according to the Industry Classification Benchmark and that meet other eligibility criteria. Brooklyn joins 128 other companies on the index, as 21 companies were removed. Nasdaq announced Brooklyn’s joining the index on December 10, 2021.

About Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics

Brooklyn is focused on exploring the role that cytokine, gene editing, and cell therapy can have in treating patients with cancer, blood disorders, and monogenic diseases.

Brooklyn’s most advanced program is IRX-2, a human cell-derived cytokine therapy, studying the safety and efficacy of IRX-2 in patients with head and neck cancer in Phase 2B. In a Phase 2A clinical trial in head and neck cancer, IRX-2 demonstrated an overall survival benefit. Additional studies are either underway or planned in other solid tumor cancer indications.

Brooklyn has multiple next-generation cell and gene-editing therapies in preclinical development for various indications including acute respiratory distress syndrome, solid tumor indications, as well as in vivo gene-editing therapies for rare genetic diseases. For more information about Brooklyn and its clinical programs, please visit www.BrooklynITx.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

CORE IR

516-222-2560

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Jules Abraham

CORE IR

917-885-7378

[email protected]