Avaya Cloud Office® Enables The Learning People to Deliver Exceptional Education Experiences for Thousands of Students

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Avaya Cloud Office® Enables The Learning People to Deliver Exceptional Education Experiences for Thousands of Students

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Avaya (NYSE: AVYA), a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, is providing The Learning People, an innovative career and tech education company, with its Avaya Cloud Office UCaaS solution for more agile, flexible and scalable communication to support its long-term growth. The Learning People provide curated career counseling and online training for more than 35,000 students, many of whom have landed careers in the tech industry with the help of the company’s exceptional education and career services. The Learning People selected Avaya Cloud Office® by RingCentral, an all-in-one cloud communication solution, to enhance its customer and employee engagement, and support future expansion.

The Learning People was one of many companies struggling to adopt work-from-home technology during the pandemic. They quickly discovered the existing communications platform they were using lacked the capabilities they needed, including support for robust reporting and analytics. They needed a more feature rich, cloud-based unified communications solution. The Learning People was dependent on its legacy telephony, which proved cumbersome and ineffective for maintaining business continuity. The team also recognized that in an evolving Experience Economy, what matters most to people is how you make them feel. Customer service has evolved beyond the traditional communication channels to one where businesses must deliver always-on experiences while being prepared for unplanned circumstances that impact their customers.

This led The Learning People to select Avaya+Cloud+Office, which is part of the Avaya+OneCloud%26trade%3B+UCaaS portfolio. Andy Winstanley, Head of Operations at The Learning People, said, “We chose Avaya Cloud Office with Avaya devices, to meet our needs today and provide a solution that can scale for the future.”

Avaya Cloud Office offers a range of enterprise-grade cloud communications features including video and audio meetings, messaging, file sharing, and task management – all backed by Avaya’s award-winning support with one low, monthly cost billed from one vendor. Avaya Cloud Office supports The Learning People both now and in the future with growth capabilities enabling employees to flexibly communicate anywhere, anytime, using any device to better serve customers, work more productively, and improve business outcomes – all with lower and more predictable costs.

“Advances in technology are ushering a revolution in centuries-old protocols in education,” said Simon Harrison, Senior Vice President and CMO, Avaya. “The dissemination of knowledge is no longer tied to a physical campus or traditional classrooms. Cloud-based computing, mobile connectivity and streaming video enable collaboration and learning to take place anytime and anywhere. For school districts and higher education institutions communication isn’t simply about a phone system, it is about expanding the reach of knowledge in ways unimaginable before, fostering collaboration inside and outside the classroom and ensuring that students, faculty and staff are kept safe.”

Avaya is highlighting customer success stories and Avaya Experience Builders™ innovation at the annual Avaya ENGAGE user conference in Orlando, FL this week. For more information, go to Avaya ENGAGE 2021 at: https%3A%2F%2Favaya-engage.avaya.com%2Favaya-engage-2021.

Additional Resources

About Avaya

Businesses are built by the experiences they provide, and everyday millions of those experiences are delivered by Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA). Avaya is shaping what's next for the future of work, with innovation and partnerships that deliver game-changing business benefits. Our cloud communications solutions and multi-cloud application ecosystem power personalized, intelligent, and effortless customer and employee experiences to help achieve strategic ambitions and desired outcomes. Together, we are committed to help grow your business by delivering Experiences that Matter. Learn more at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.avaya.com.

About The Learning People

The Learning People has enrolled over 35,000 global students to date and boast an impressive 93% employability success rate, with their graduates securing tech roles for companies such as: HSBC, NHS, Amazon, Shell, Brisbane Police, Dell and many more. With offices in the UK, Ireland, New Zealand, and Australia, The Learning People provides career ready education worldwide, specializing in cyber security, coding, IT, project management, UX, and digital marketing.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains certain “forward-looking statements.” All statements other than statements of historical fact are “forward-looking” statements for purposes of the U.S. federal and state securities laws. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," “our vision,” "plan," "potential," "preliminary," "predict," "should," "will," or “would” or the negative thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While the Company believes these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond its control. The factors are discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) available at www.sec.gov, and may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The Company cautions you that the list of important factors included in the Company’s SEC filings may not contain all of the material factors that are important to you. In addition, in light of these risks and uncertainties, the matters referred to in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release may not in fact occur. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

All trademarks identified by ®, TM, or SM are registered marks, trademarks, and service marks, respectively, of Avaya Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Source: Avaya Newsroom

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211214005596r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211214005596/en/

NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment