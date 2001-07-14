Avaya Cloud Office® Enables The Learning People to Deliver Exceptional Education Experiences for Thousands of Students

Avaya (NYSE: AVYA), a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, is providing The Learning People, an innovative career and tech education company, with its Avaya Cloud Office UCaaS solution for more agile, flexible and scalable communication to support its long-term growth. The Learning People provide curated career counseling and online training for more than 35,000 students, many of whom have landed careers in the tech industry with the help of the company’s exceptional education and career services. The Learning People selected Avaya Cloud Office® by RingCentral, an all-in-one cloud communication solution, to enhance its customer and employee engagement, and support future expansion.

The Learning People was one of many companies struggling to adopt work-from-home technology during the pandemic. They quickly discovered the existing communications platform they were using lacked the capabilities they needed, including support for robust reporting and analytics. They needed a more feature rich, cloud-based unified communications solution. The Learning People was dependent on its legacy telephony, which proved cumbersome and ineffective for maintaining business continuity. The team also recognized that in an evolving Experience Economy, what matters most to people is how you make them feel. Customer service has evolved beyond the traditional communication channels to one where businesses must deliver always-on experiences while being prepared for unplanned circumstances that impact their customers.

This led The Learning People to select Avaya+Cloud+Office, which is part of the Avaya+OneCloud%26trade%3B+UCaaS portfolio. Andy Winstanley, Head of Operations at The Learning People, said, “We chose Avaya Cloud Office with Avaya devices, to meet our needs today and provide a solution that can scale for the future.”

Avaya Cloud Office offers a range of enterprise-grade cloud communications features including video and audio meetings, messaging, file sharing, and task management – all backed by Avaya’s award-winning support with one low, monthly cost billed from one vendor. Avaya Cloud Office supports The Learning People both now and in the future with growth capabilities enabling employees to flexibly communicate anywhere, anytime, using any device to better serve customers, work more productively, and improve business outcomes – all with lower and more predictable costs.

“Advances in technology are ushering a revolution in centuries-old protocols in education,” said Simon Harrison, Senior Vice President and CMO, Avaya. “The dissemination of knowledge is no longer tied to a physical campus or traditional classrooms. Cloud-based computing, mobile connectivity and streaming video enable collaboration and learning to take place anytime and anywhere. For school districts and higher education institutions communication isn’t simply about a phone system, it is about expanding the reach of knowledge in ways unimaginable before, fostering collaboration inside and outside the classroom and ensuring that students, faculty and staff are kept safe.”

Avaya is highlighting customer success stories and Avaya Experience Builders™ innovation at the annual Avaya ENGAGE user conference in Orlando, FL this week. For more information, go to Avaya ENGAGE 2021 at: https%3A%2F%2Favaya-engage.avaya.com%2Favaya-engage-2021.

About Avaya

Businesses are built by the experiences they provide, and everyday millions of those experiences are delivered by Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA). Avaya is shaping what's next for the future of work, with innovation and partnerships that deliver game-changing business benefits. Our cloud communications solutions and multi-cloud application ecosystem power personalized, intelligent, and effortless customer and employee experiences to help achieve strategic ambitions and desired outcomes. Together, we are committed to help grow your business by delivering Experiences that Matter. Learn more at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.avaya.com.

About The Learning People

The Learning People has enrolled over 35,000 global students to date and boast an impressive 93% employability success rate, with their graduates securing tech roles for companies such as: HSBC, NHS, Amazon, Shell, Brisbane Police, Dell and many more. With offices in the UK, Ireland, New Zealand, and Australia, The Learning People provides career ready education worldwide, specializing in cyber security, coding, IT, project management, UX, and digital marketing.

