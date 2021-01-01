Logo
ACI Worldwide and KyckGlobal Expand Digital Disbursements for Billing Organizations

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

ACI+Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), a leading global provider of real-time+digital+payment+software, today announced a partnership with KyckGlobal, a digital payments firm, to enhance digital disbursements for biller organizations across the United States, providing an array of options including international and cash payments.

KyckGlobal features a cloud-based payments engine with an array of payment types from which the recipient may select. These include PayPal, Venmo, ACH, wires, gift cards, push to card, cash and others. All available payment types originate from a single point of funding and reconciliation. Access to different payment flavors allows businesses to reach banked and underbanked customers in the U.S. and around the world. U.S.-based businesses with a global reach can eliminate disbursement delays, and payees in underbanked countries can receive cash securely in their local currency.

"KyckGlobal’s goal is to ensure businesses sending payments, such as refunds from higher educational institutions and insurance claim payments, can do so in a streamlined capacity while providing speed and choice to the consumer," said Ashish Bahl, founder and CEO of KyckGlobal. "ACI’s vast experience in the bill pay space positions them as a primary partner in helping us achieve that goal.”

"ACI continues to evolve its digital disbursement capabilities, and the partnership with KyckGlobal further strengthens our ability to meet consumers' needs—enabling them to receive funds quickly, conveniently and through methods that they most prefer," said Sanjay Gupta, head of biller segment, ACI Worldwide. "Insurance companies are a great example of businesses that need to send payments to their customers quickly. And we look forward to offering these advanced disbursement capabilities with customer choice to all the industry verticals that we serve."

ACI Speedpay is an integrated suite of bill presentment and payment services that empowers the success of thousands of customers across multiple verticals, including Consumer Finance, Government, Education, Healthcare, Insurance, Telco and Cable, Subscriptions, and Utilities. The mobile wallet billing and payment capability improves the consumer experience while reducing costs.

About ACI Worldwide
ACI+Worldwide is a global software company that provides mission-critical real-time+payment+solutions to corporations. Customers use our proven, scalable and secure solutions to process and manage digital+payments, enable omni-commerce+payments, present and process bill+payments, and manage fraud+and+risk. We combine our global footprint with local presence to drive the real-time digital transformation of payments and commerce.

About KyckGlobal
KyckGlobal delivers streamlined outbound B:C payments to help accelerate business, featuring a cloud-based platform with a growing array of today’s most popular payment types from a single point of reconciliation. The KyckGlobal solution improves the customer experience with more inclusive payment types and various options for faster payments. For corporates, the solution can reduce overhead with automated workflows and reporting, while engaging workers as to how and when they get paid. Visit www.kyckglobal.com and %40KyckGlobal.

© Copyright ACI Worldwide, Inc. 2021
ACI, ACI Worldwide, ACI Payments, Inc., ACI Pay, Speedpay and all ACI product/solution names are trademarks or registered trademarks of ACI Worldwide, Inc., or one of its subsidiaries, in the United States, other countries or both. Other parties’ trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211214005185r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211214005185/en/

