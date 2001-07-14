DHL Supply Chain Singapore Supports Business Expansion, Supercharges Agent Retention with Avaya OneCloud™

AVAYA ENGAGE 2021 – DHL Supply Chain, the world’s leading contract logistics provider, has accelerated its business expansion to meet a boom in demand for its services, while simultaneously increasing agent retention to a record high, with the help of a suite of Avaya (NYSE: AVYA) OneCloud™ solutions.

Based in Singapore, DHL Contact Center Services provides logistics solutions across a range of industries, including service logistics, technology and public agencies. The Covid-19 pandemic created more opportunity to better support its customers’ increasing demand for fast and cost-effective contact center services.

“As many businesses found during the pandemic, the last 18 months were characterized by a huge spike in demand for high-quality customer experience services. Between 2019 and today, alongside the rollout of Avaya OneCloud, our number of concurrent agents has increased 300 percent,” said Jerome Gillet, CEO, Singapore Cluster, DHL Supply Chain. “Retention in the contact center industry has been a challenge for several years. With the support of a comprehensive, cloud-based collaboration tool, and an AI-powered contact center, our retention rate has significantly increased to become the best-in-class in the industry.”

“The security and scalability of the product means we can replicate this customer service environment in other markets, enabling contact center agents to log in from anywhere, at any time, and gain access to the communication and collaboration capabilities,” Gillet added. “In the near future, we will be scaling our contact center offering to Japan, Korea, Australia, Malaysia and the Philippines.”​

“DHL Supply Chain is oiling the wheels of businesses during an essential time, allowing it to meet demands that have only accelerated during and after the pandemic,” said Stephen Spears, Avaya Chief Revenue Officer. “Cloud-based customer service capabilities, automation and knowledge management are combining to deliver these offerings at a much quicker rate while supporting those charged with providing the service.”

About DHL Supply Chain

DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfilment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With about 400,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global sustainable trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, engineering, manufacturing & energy, auto-mobility and retail, DHL is decisively positioned as “The logistics company for the world”.

DHL is part of Deutsche Post DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of more than 66 billion euros in 2020. With sustainable business practices and a commitment to society and the environment, the Group makes a positive contribution to the world. Deutsche Post DHL Group aims to achieve zero-emissions logistics by 2050.

