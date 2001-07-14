Logo
DHL Supply Chain Singapore Supports Business Expansion, Supercharges Agent Retention with Avaya OneCloud™

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

AVAYA ENGAGE 2021 – DHL Supply Chain, the world’s leading contract logistics provider, has accelerated its business expansion to meet a boom in demand for its services, while simultaneously increasing agent retention to a record high, with the help of a suite of Avaya (NYSE: AVYA) OneCloud solutions.

Based in Singapore, DHL Contact Center Services provides logistics solutions across a range of industries, including service logistics, technology and public agencies. The Covid-19 pandemic created more opportunity to better support its customers’ increasing demand for fast and cost-effective contact center services.

“As many businesses found during the pandemic, the last 18 months were characterized by a huge spike in demand for high-quality customer experience services. Between 2019 and today, alongside the rollout of Avaya OneCloud, our number of concurrent agents has increased 300 percent,” said Jerome Gillet, CEO, Singapore Cluster, DHL Supply Chain. “Retention in the contact center industry has been a challenge for several years. With the support of a comprehensive, cloud-based collaboration tool, and an AI-powered contact center, our retention rate has significantly increased to become the best-in-class in the industry.”

“The security and scalability of the product means we can replicate this customer service environment in other markets, enabling contact center agents to log in from anywhere, at any time, and gain access to the communication and collaboration capabilities,” Gillet added. “In the near future, we will be scaling our contact center offering to Japan, Korea, Australia, Malaysia and the Philippines.”​

“DHL Supply Chain is oiling the wheels of businesses during an essential time, allowing it to meet demands that have only accelerated during and after the pandemic,” said Stephen Spears, Avaya Chief Revenue Officer. “Cloud-based customer service capabilities, automation and knowledge management are combining to deliver these offerings at a much quicker rate while supporting those charged with providing the service.”

Avaya is highlighting customer success stories and Avaya Experience Builders™ innovation at the annual Avaya ENGAGE user conference in Orlando, FL this week. For more information, go to Avaya ENGAGE 2021 at: https%3A%2F%2Favaya-engage.avaya.com%2Favaya-engage-2021.

Additional Resources

About Avaya

Businesses are built by the experiences they provide, and everyday millions of those experiences are delivered by Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA). Avaya is shaping what's next for the future of work, with innovation and partnerships that deliver game-changing business benefits. Our cloud communications solutions and multi-cloud application ecosystem power personalized, intelligent, and effortless customer and employee experiences to help achieve strategic ambitions and desired outcomes. Together, we are committed to help grow your business by delivering Experiences that Matter. Learn more at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.avaya.com

About DHL Supply Chain

DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfilment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With about 400,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global sustainable trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, engineering, manufacturing & energy, auto-mobility and retail, DHL is decisively positioned as “The logistics company for the world”.

DHL is part of Deutsche Post DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of more than 66 billion euros in 2020. With sustainable business practices and a commitment to society and the environment, the Group makes a positive contribution to the world. Deutsche Post DHL Group aims to achieve zero-emissions logistics by 2050.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains certain “forward-looking statements.” All statements other than statements of historical fact are “forward-looking” statements for purposes of the U.S. federal and state securities laws. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," “our vision,” "plan," "potential," "preliminary," "predict," "should," "will," or “would” or the negative thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While the Company believes these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond its control. The factors are discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) available at www.sec.gov, and may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The Company cautions you that the list of important factors included in the Company’s SEC filings may not contain all of the material factors that are important to you. In addition, in light of these risks and uncertainties, the matters referred to in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release may not in fact occur. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

All trademarks identified by ®, TM, or SM are registered marks, trademarks, and service marks, respectively, of Avaya Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Source: Avaya Newsroom

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211214005053r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211214005053/en/

