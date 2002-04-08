Tombstone Exploration Corporation Announces Completion of Five Successful Pours of Gold & Silver and Ramping Up Production January 2022

PHOENIX, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tombstone Exploration Corporation ( TMBXF), a fully reporting U.S. based mining company, announced today in combination with Goldrock Resources Inc. and the Bonanza Mining Company, the completion of five successful pours from production. As the Company ramps up production for 2022, it has engaged Mr. Kiedock Kim, MSc, Mineral Processing, BSc, Metallurgical Engineer.



Mr. Kim has been engaged as the Bonanza Mine Process Manager for the Bonanza Harquahala Mine. Mr. Kim is a Metallurgical Engineer with over 30+ years of experience in mining and mineral processing operations, including overseeing mining production, milling, exploration, sales, preparation of technical studies, providing engineering services and troubleshooting problems. He has held the position of General Manager, Mill Superintendent, and Corporate Metallurgist, providing technical direction to mineral processing operations. He has also acted as Project Manager in the development of a number of feasibility studies. Education includes MSc, Mineral Processing, University of Alberta in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, and BSc, Metallurgical Engineering, Queens University, in Kingston, Ontario, Canada.

Alan Brown, TMBXF President & CEO, commented, “Mr. Kim officially joined the company on December 1, 2021 and has been onsite every day since arriving in Arizona. We are very pleased to have Mr. Kim join our team with his expertise in the processing of gold and silver at the Bonanza Mine. He is now a key part of our management team and is advising and making changes to every part of our operations, employees and our subcontractors moving forward. We will be crushing and loading the pad with a significant increase in rock carrying gold and silver for the coming months and will continue with our monthly pours of gold and silver which are expected to have significantly higher grades and expect to start shipments of processed material bi-monthly in the first quarter 2022.”

The Bonanza Mining Company is finalizing its new crushing contract to mobilize equipment to the Mine by the end of this month and start crushing and loading the pad every month moving forward.

The Bonanza Mine property includes the Harquahala and Golden Eagle mines, located approximately eight miles south of Salome, Arizona. The project totals 2,656 acres and has significant potential for gold and silver production in multiple phases moving forward.The Bonanza Mine is located where the Prolific Walker Lane & the Sonoran Geosyncline overlap, with likely extensions of Carlin Trend and Mesquite-style mineralization, generating Arizona’s biggest, richest gold deposits.

About Tombstone Exploration Corporation

Tombstone Exploration Corporation is a gold, silver and copper exploration & mining company based in Phoenix, Arizona. The Company’s goal is to maximize shareholder value through focused exploration, testing and development of high-quality mineral targets in the prolific mineral producing areas in the Southwest United States. This goal will be achieved through the application of the best mineral exploration practices and techniques available, including the adherence to the highest possible standards of corporate responsibility, governance and conduct.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Tombstone Exploration Corporation, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words “may,” “would,” “will,” “expect,” “estimate,” “can,” “believe,” “potential” and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward- looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are Tombstone Exploration Corporation’s ability to control, and actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is and will be included in Tombstone Exploration Corporation’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CONTACT:

Tombstone Exploration Corporation

Alan M. Brown, President & CEO

Phone: 480-588-8920

[email protected] www.tombstonemining.com

Twitter: @Tombstonecorp