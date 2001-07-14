New Study Shows Best-in-Class Accounts Receivable Organizations Report Faster Payments, Enhanced Customer Service

Billtrust (NASDAQ: BTRS), a B2B accounts receivable (AR) automation and integrated payments leader, has released new findings from a proprietary in-depth research study illustrating that best-in-class AR organizations have 25% better customer service levels and 23% collections improvement versus the average AR department. In addition, best-in-class teams offer 20% more self-service capabilities and receive payments 15% faster than average.

The research, which introduces an AR maturity model, is summarized in a new white paper, “The+State+of+Accounts+Receivables+Part+Two%3A+A+Guide+to+Modernization.” AR professionals can also conduct their own maturity+model+self-assessment to identify key strengths and growth opportunities. The research, which outlines a 4-stage spectrum ranging from ‘Manual’ and ‘Scaling’ to ‘Modern’ and ‘Best-in-Class,’ identified that the most modern AR teams have these unique characteristics:

100% digital payments and invoicing. All payments accepted are digital and invoices are presented to customers electronically.

All payments accepted are digital and invoices are presented to customers electronically. Cash forecasting. Unlike traditional AR capabilities, best-in-class teams can forecast their cash flow and proactively identify liquidity issues.

Unlike traditional AR capabilities, best-in-class teams can forecast their cash flow and proactively identify liquidity issues. Predictive analytics. AR teams leverage cutting-edge machine learning and predictive analytics for reporting and accuracy.

AR teams leverage cutting-edge machine learning and predictive analytics for reporting and accuracy. Touchless cash application. Reconciliation is done automatically without the need for human intervention.

Reconciliation is done automatically without the need for human intervention. Highly proactive account coverage. Proactively reach out to accounts who are past due before they escalate into 60 or 90 days past due.

The research also indicated that modern and best-in-class teams measure success differently than more manual counterparts and place increased importance on key performance indicators such as customer satisfaction, cash conversion and collections effectiveness versus measures like immediate cash flow (DSO). This reflects a focus shift from immediate cash in the door to more programmatic efforts to manage collections and deliver a better customer experience.

“Staying up to date with today’s AR innovations is critical to our success,” said Nathan Hurst, CEO of Waterlogic, a leader in point-of-use water purification and dispensing systems. “For nearly a decade, the automated invoicing, payments, cash application and collections solutions that we’ve implemented have enhanced our order-to-cash processes and given us a significant competitive advantage, accelerating cash flow and allowing our teams to eliminate manual tasks to provide better customer service.”

“There is a powerful connection between strong AR capabilities, productivity and world-class customer experiences,” said Steve Pinado, Billtrust President. “The key outcome of this study is to help AR organizations identify their modernization stage and what next steps they need to take to move to the next level. We encourage AR teams to self-assess using the maturity model and determine how to realize the benefits of faster, more efficient processes to impact both cash flow and customer satisfaction.”

About the Study

In the spring of 2021, Billtrust commissioned research firm Paradoxes, Inc. to conduct an extensive qualitative and quantitative research study to better understand the current state of the accounts receivable (AR) industry in the United States. Dozens of 60-minute in-depth interviews were conducted and an online survey of more than 350 companies was fielded with organizations of greater than 125 employees and between $50 million to $10 billion in revenue.

About Billtrust

Billtrust (NASDAQ: BTRS) is a leading provider of cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. Accounts receivable is broken and relies on conventional processes that are outdated, inefficient, manual and largely paper based. Billtrust is at the forefront of the digital transformation of AR, providing mission-critical solutions that span credit+decisioning+and+monitoring, online+ordering, invoice+delivery, payments+and+remittance+capture, invoicing, cash+application and+collections. For more information, visit Billtrust.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain statements that are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of the Company. These forward looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those factors discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including in the “Risk Factors'' and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of the Company’s most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings. If the risks materialize or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. There may be additional risks that the Company presently does not know or that they currently believe are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its assessments to change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211214005114/en/