ADDvantage Technologies Group to Report Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results on December 27, 2021

Author's Avatar
GuruFocusNews
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

CARROLLTON, Texas, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. ( AEY) (“ADDvantage Technologies” or the “Company”) today announced that it will release financial results for the 12+ month period ended September 30, 2021, on Monday, December 27, 2021, after the close of the markets followed by a discussion of the financial results on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at 10 a.m. Eastern.

Date:Tuesday, December 28, 2021
Time:10 a.m. Eastern
Toll-free Dial-in Number:1-866-548-4713
International Dial-in Number:1-323-794-2093
Conference ID:2339953

The conference call will be available via webcast and can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of ADDvantage's website, www.addvantagetechnologies.com. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download any necessary software to listen to the Internet broadcast.

A replay of the conference call will be available through January 11, 2022.

Toll-free Replay Number:1-844-512-2921
International Replay Number:1-412-317-6671
Replay Passcode:2339953

An online archive of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for 30 days following the call.

About ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. ( AEY) is a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider operating a diversified group of companies through its Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications segments. Through its Wireless segment, Fulton Technologies provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services including the installation, modification and upgrading of equipment on communication towers and small cell sites for wireless carriers, national integrators, tower owners and major equipment manufacturers. Through its Telecommunications segment, Nave Communications and Triton Datacom sell equipment and hardware used to acquire, distribute, and protect the communications signals carried on fiber optic, coaxial cable and wireless distribution systems. The Telecommunications segment also offers repair services focused on telecommunication equipment and recycling surplus and related obsolete telecommunications equipment.

ADDvantage operates through its subsidiaries, Fulton Technologies, Nave Communications, and Triton Datacom. For more information, please visit the corporate web site at www.addvantagetechnologies.com.

For further information:
Hayden IR
Brett Maas
(646) 536-7331
[email protected]

