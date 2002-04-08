Silo Pharma, Inc. Engages Donohoe Advisory to Assist with its Efforts to Obtain a Listing on a National Stock Exchange

Englewood Cliffs NJ, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silo Pharma, Inc. ( SILO) a development-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the use of psychedelics as a therapeutic, announced the engagement of Donohoe Advisory Associates LLC ("Donohoe") for consulting and advisory services in connection with the potential up-listing of Silo’s common shares on the NASDAQ Stock Market.

Silo Pharma hopes to gain additional exposure and access to a wider base of retail and institutional investors in the United States and abroad by up-listing to NASDAQ. The listing of Silo’s common shares on NASDAQ is subject to the approval of that exchange and the satisfaction of all applicable listing requirements. There can be no guarantee that the NASDAQ requirements will be met.

Silo Pharma’s CEO Eric Weisblum, stated, “NASDAQ would provide the Company with a considerably higher profile and the potential for increased liquidity for our shareholders.”

About Donohoe Advisory

Founded in 2004 by David A. Donohoe, Jr., former Chief Counsel for the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market, Donohoe Advisory Associates assists companies which seek to go public and get listed as well with structuring financing and acquisition transactions. Since 2004, Donohoe Advisory has advised well over 1,000 companies and law firms in listing related engagements. For more information, please visit: https://www.donohoeadvisory.com/ .

About Silo Pharma



Silo Pharma is a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company focused on merging traditional therapeutics with psychedelic research for people suffering from indications such as depression, PTSD, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and other rare neurological disorders. Silo’s mission is to identify assets to license and fund the research which we believe will be transformative to the well-being of patients and the health care industry. For more information, visit www.silopharma.com .

