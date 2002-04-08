MKS Instruments and Atotech Provide Update on Pending Acquisition of Atotech

ANDOVER, Mass. and LONDON, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MKS Instruments, Inc. ( MKSI) (“MKS”), a global provider of technologies that enable advanced processes and improve productivity, and Atotech Limited (: ATC) (“Atotech”), a leading process chemicals technology and advanced electroplating solutions company, today provided the following update on MKS’ previously announced pending acquisition of Atotech.



The pending acquisition has received the approval, or indication of imminent approval, from 12 out of 13 global antitrust regulatory authorities, which approvals are conditions to the closing of the transaction. In China, the remaining jurisdiction, MKS and Atotech are continuing to work constructively with the State Administration for Market Regulation (“SAMR”), and now anticipate closing the acquisition in the first quarter of 2022.

Completion of the transaction, which is to be effected by means of a scheme of arrangement under the laws of the Bailiwick of Jersey, is also subject to obtaining the required sanction by the Royal Court of Jersey and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The court hearing seeking such sanction is now expected to take place in the first quarter of 2022, rather than on December 22, 2021 as previously scheduled.

“We are pleased by the substantial progress that has been made in meeting the regulatory conditions required to complete the acquisition of Atotech,” said John T.C. Lee, President and CEO of MKS. “We look forward to combining our capabilities in lasers, optics, motion and process chemistry to drive faster, better solutions and innovations for customers in advanced electronics.”

As previously announced on July 1, 2021, MKS entered into a definitive agreement with Atotech (the “Implementation Agreement”) pursuant to which MKS will acquire Atotech for $16.20 in cash and 0.0552 of a share of MKS common stock for each Atotech common share. At the time of the announcement, the equity value of the transaction was approximately $5.1 billion and the enterprise value of the transaction was approximately $6.5 billion.

As previously announced by Atotech, on November 3, 2021 the transaction was approved by Atotech shareholders at a meeting convened pursuant to an order of the Royal Court of Jersey and a special resolution to implement the transaction was passed by Atotech shareholders at a general meeting.

In accordance with the terms of the Implementation Agreement, the last date for completing the transaction will automatically be extended to March 31, 2022 to allow additional time for the outstanding approval in China to be received.

A further announcement relating to the expected timetable of principal events will be published by Atotech in due course by public announcement in the United States and by making such announcement available on Atotech’s website at https://investors.atotech.com.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc. is a global provider of instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power and control critical parameters of advanced manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for our customers. Our products are derived from our core competencies in pressure measurement and control, flow measurement and control, gas and vapor delivery, gas composition analysis, electronic control technology, reactive gas generation and delivery, power generation and delivery, vacuum technology, temperature sensing, lasers, photonics, optics, precision motion control, vibration control and laser-based manufacturing systems solutions. We also provide services relating to the maintenance and repair of our products, installation services and training. Our primary served markets include semiconductor, industrial technologies, life and health sciences, and research and defense. Additional information can be found at www.mksinst.com .

About Atotech

Atotech is a leading specialty chemicals technology and advanced electroplating solutions company. Atotech delivers chemistry, equipment, software, and services for innovative technology applications through an integrated systems-and-solutions approach. Atotech solutions are used in a wide variety of end-markets, including smartphones and other consumer electronics, communications infrastructure, and computing, as well as in numerous industrial and consumer applications such as automotive, heavy machinery, and household appliances.

Atotech, headquartered in Berlin, Germany, is a team of 4,000 experts in over 40 countries generating annual revenue of $1.2 billion in 2020. Atotech has manufacturing operations across Europe, the Americas, and Asia. With its well-established innovative strength and industry leading global TechCenter network, Atotech delivers pioneering solutions combined with unparalleled on-site support for over 9,000 customers worldwide. For more information about Atotech, please visit www.atotech.com.

