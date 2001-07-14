Voltus Expands Position as a Leading DER Platform in Ontario IESO Capacity Auction

Voltus, Inc., the leading distributed energy resource (DER) software technology platform, has cleared over 150 combined megawatts in the Ontario demand response market for the summer 2022 and winter 2022/2023 obligation periods. These capacity commitments will generate over $3 million in potential gross annual revenue for Voltus. Despite only having entered the market in 2019, Voltus is now the third-largest demand response aggregator in the province.

The Independent Electricity System Operator (IESO) procured approximately 2.1 gigawatts of total capacity in this auction. Capacity needs are expected to grow in Ontario over the coming years, as nuclear refurbishments and retirements and contract expiry of existing resources drive an increase in demand. Ontario's demand response program will be running year-round beginning in May 2022, in order to ensure system readiness and reliability as capacity needs increase.

“There has never been a better time for Ontario businesses to take advantage of their operational flexibility and enroll in demand response,” says Dana Guernsey, Voltus’s Chief Product Officer and Co-founder. “With capacity needs increasing over time, businesses have a real opportunity to help protect system reliability during critical grid events, and to get paid for doing so.”

Customers can secure their ability to start earning in summer 2022 by signing up to participate in this demand response program through Voltus today. To connect with our team about how Voltus can maximize demand response dollars for your business, reach out to us at [email protected].

About Voltus, Inc.

Voltus is the leading platform connecting distributed energy resources to electricity markets, delivering less expensive, more reliable, and more sustainable electricity. Our commercial and industrial customers and grid services partners generate cash by allowing Voltus to maximize the value of their flexible load, distributed generation, energy storage, energy efficiency, and electric vehicle resources in these markets. To learn more, visit www.voltus.co.

Voltus previously announced an agreement for a business combination with Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: SCLE), which is expected to result in Voltus becoming a public company listed on the Nasdaq in the first half of 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211214005518/en/