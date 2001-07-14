IAA Interact™ Wins Gold at the Insurance Times Awards 2021

IAA, Inc. (NYSE: IAA), a leading global digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers, announces that its innovative merchandising platform, IAA Interact, has won top honours in the Insurance Times Awards 2021 Excellence in Technology – Service Provider (Motor) category. Winners were announced at the in-person award ceremony on Dec. 9, 2021, at London’s Grosvenor House Hotel.

The panel of judges ­– all representatives of the UK insurance industry – recognized IAA Interact for its ability to mirror the experience of being physically present with a vehicle in an entirely digital space. IAA Interact’s unparalleled technology – including interior/exterior panoramic video using IAA 360 View™, high-definition photos, IAA Engine Starts™ video, and IAA Key Image™ – is helping IAA transform salvage remarketing in the UK.

As the salvage industry’s most comprehensive merchandising platform, IAA Interact combines extensive imagery and information to build buyer trust, creating a more competitive bidding environment and providing strong proceeds for UK motor insurers.

“The Insurance Times Award further establishes IAA as the technology leader in the salvage category and our commitment to transforming the salvage industry in the UK,” said Steve Hankins, UK Managing Director of IAA. “We know that our clients in the UK insurance industry value our technology and different approach to the UK market. We are excited to continue to find more ways to transform the industry and support our customers through technology and innovations.”

About IAA

IAA, Inc. (NYSE: IAA) is a leading global digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers. Leveraging leading-edge technology and focusing on innovation, IAA’s unique platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total-loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Headquartered near Chicago in Westchester, Illinois, IAA has nearly 4,500 employees and more than 200 facilities throughout the U.S., Canada and the United Kingdom. IAA serves a global buyer base – located throughout over 170 countries – and a full spectrum of sellers, including insurers, dealerships, fleet lease and rental car companies, and charitable organizations. Buyers have access to multiple digital bidding and buying channels, innovative vehicle merchandising, and efficient evaluation services, enhancing the overall purchasing experience. IAA offers sellers a comprehensive suite of services aimed at maximizing vehicle value, reducing administrative costs, shortening selling cycle time and delivering the highest economic returns. For more information on IAA in the U.S. visit IAAI.com, and follow IAA on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn. For more information about IAA in the UK visit IAAIUK.co.uk, and follow IAA in the UK on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211214005479/en/