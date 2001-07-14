Iteris Awarded $1.1 Million Contract by California Department of Transportation for Smart Mobility, Safety and Accessibility Initiative

Iteris%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the global leader in smart mobility infrastructure management, today announced that it has been awarded a $1.1 million contract from the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) for smart mobility design and engineering services related to the rehabilitation and upgrade of roadways spanning three communities in the City of Los Angeles, demonstrating growing demand for Iteris’ specialized consulting services in southern California, a key geographic market.

Under the terms of the one-year sub-contract agreement with Jacobs, Iteris will provide services in the areas of engineering traffic signal system, street lighting system, and pavement, sidewalk and curb ramp upgrades across 75 intersections in Santa Monica, Hollywood and Echo Park.

The roadway rehabilitation and upgrade program will help to improve safety, mobility and accessibility for all road users, including vehicles, pedestrians and bicyclists, with a focus on Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliance.

“We are proud to be selected by Caltrans to plan and design the upgrade and rehabilitation of these key roadways and walkways in three key corridors in the City of Los Angeles,” said Steven Bradley, vice president, Consulting Solutions at Iteris. “By preserving and extending the life of the existing roadway infrastructure, and bringing the corridors in compliance with ADA requirements, road users in Santa Monica, Hollywood and Echo Park will benefit from enhanced safety, mobility and accessibility for many years to come.”

About Iteris, Inc.

Iteris is the global leader in smart mobility infrastructure management – the foundation for a new era of mobility. We apply cloud computing, artificial intelligence, advanced sensors, advisory services and managed services to achieve safe, efficient and sustainable mobility. Our end-to-end solutions monitor, visualize and optimize mobility infrastructure around the world to help ensure that roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive. Visit www.iteris.com for more information, and join the conversation on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Iteris Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof and are based upon our current expectations and the information available to us at this time. Words such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "seeks," "estimates," "may," “should,” "will," "can," and variations of these words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the awarded contract and our specialized consulting services. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.

Important factors that may cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, our ability to successfully deliver services timely and cost effectively; government funding and budgetary issues and delays; adverse impacts of performance timing; adverse impacts of influences and variances of general economic, political, environment, and other conditions in the markets we address; and the potential impact of product and service offerings from competitors. Further information on Iteris, Inc., including additional risk factors that may affect our forward-looking statements, is contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, our Current Reports on Form 8-K, and our other SEC filings that are available through the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov).

