SGB Development Corp. Forms Advisory Board

SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) (“SG Blocks” or the “Company”), a leading designer, innovator and fabricator of modular structures, today announced that SGB Development Corp. (“SGB DevCorp”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, has formed the SGB Development Corp. Advisory Board with a group of innovative leaders from various industries who plan to provide strategic counsel to SG Blocks’ real estate development arm.

The Advisory Board will consist of Kevin Rohani, the Head of Development for Accor’s Lifestyle Hotels in North and Central America, Jordan Bem, the Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Moliving Inc., Nancy Guzman, Development Director for the Housing Authority of Cook County, Ahmad Cory Jubran, Vice President of Originations at Bank OZK, and Eric Tate, a Principal Officer with Teamsters Local 848.

“We’re thrilled to announce that our newly formed development advisory board is stacked with industry leaders who have extremely impressive and diverse backgrounds, experience and accolades,” Paul Galvin, Chairman and CEO noted. “As SGB DevCorp continues its plans to expand and annex a wide variety of development projects, we have an Advisory Board with vast depth of knowledge that we expect will provide us with innovative ideas to help move the business forward.”

SGB DevCorp currently has projects located in Oklahoma, Texas, Georgia, Maryland, Virginia, and New York, with plans to scale and expand. The current portfolio ranges from factories to workforce housing, residential developments, mixed-use communities, and townhomes.

SG Blocks plans to introduce each Advisory Board member with further details on their background via the Company’s social platforms.

About SG Blocks, Inc.

SG Blocks, Inc. is a premier innovator in advancing and promoting the use of code-engineered cargo shipping containers for safe and sustainable construction. The firm offers a product that exceeds many standard building code requirements, and also supports developers, architects, builders and owners in achieving greener construction, faster execution, and stronger buildings of higher value. Each project starts with GreenSteel™, the structural core and shell of an SG Blocks building, and then customized to client specifications. For more information, visit www.sgblocks.com.

