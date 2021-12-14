Quest Diagnostics Acquires South Carolina-based Labtech Diagnostics

PR Newswire

SECAUCUS, N.J. and ANDERSON, S.C., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX), the nation's leading provider of diagnostic information services, today announced it has acquired substantially all assets of Labtech Diagnostics, an independent clinical diagnostic laboratory provider serving physicians and patients primarily in South and North Carolina, Georgia and Florida.

With the acquisition, Quest broadens access to diagnostic innovation and insights empowering better health for more communities in the Southeast. The Labtech laboratory in Anderson joins the national network of Quest Diagnostics laboratories, making it the first full-service laboratory owned by Quest in South Carolina. The acquisition will also enable more physicians in the state to access diagnostic services directly from Quest through its Cleveland HeartLab cardiometabolic center of excellence and other laboratories in Atlanta, Tampa and Greensboro, North Carolina.

"Our acquisition of Labtech Diagnostics delivers on our Accelerate growth strategy in the Southeast and vision of a healthier world," said Steve Rusckowski, Chairman, CEO and President, Quest Diagnostics. "Establishing a laboratory in South Carolina will enable us to provide diagnostic insights empowering affordable care to more patients and providers while building on our growth aims in the region."

Quest Diagnostics empowers people to take action to improve health outcomes. Derived from the world's largest database of clinical lab results, our diagnostic insights reveal new avenues to identify and treat disease, inspire healthy behaviors and improve health care management. Quest annually serves one in three adult Americans and half the physicians and hospitals in the United States, and our approximately 50,000 employees understand that, in the right hands and with the right context, our diagnostic insights can inspire actions that transform lives. www.QuestDiagnostics.com.

