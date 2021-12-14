Logo
MKD sets its eyes on supercomputing in North America

PRNewswire
PR Newswire

SHANGHAI, Dec. 14, 2021

SHANGHAI, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Molecular Data Inc. ("Molecular Data" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: MKD), a leading technology-driven platform in China's chemical industry, today announced that the Company has entered an agreement to form a Joint Venture to build supercomputing clusters in North America. The new Joint Venture plans to construct two plants in the USA and start operating on one plant in the next two months in the initial phase. The Company expects to add 13MW in the initial phase. The new business line is expected to generate approximately US$5 million in revenue and US$4 million in gross profit.

The Company has made a strategic decision to develop blockchain technologies to add on to its chemical platform infrastructure given the rising needs for Digital factories and Smart manufacturing. This is a critical migration into Industrial Metaverse from Industrial Internet. Industrial Metaverse can solve the pain points of enterprises and aid in their digital transformation."

Dr. Dongliang Chang, Chairman of Board of Directors of Molecular Data said,"Based on its technical characteristics, blockchain elements are building blocks for application scenarios of the Industrial Metaverse. Therefore, we will continue to develop our blockchain capabilities to further enhance our competitiveness in the chemical platform and related businesses."

About Molecular Data Inc.

Molecular Data Inc. is a technology-driven platform in China's chemical industry, connecting participants along the chemical value chain through integrated solutions. The Company delivers e-commerce solutions, financial solutions, warehousing and logistics solutions, and SaaS suite that are intended to solve pain points for participants in the traditional chemical industry. Built upon a comprehensive knowledge engine and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, the Company's e-commerce solutions are mainly offered through its online platform, consisting of molbase.com, molbase.cn, Moku Data WeChat account, Chemical Community APP and other ancillary platforms.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident," "potential," "continue" or other similar expressions. Among other things, the quotations from management in this announcement, as well as the Company's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a variety of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development, results of operations and financial condition; the expected growth of the chemical market; the Company's ability to monetize the user base; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China; the potential impact of the COVID-19 to the Company's business operations and the economy in China and elsewhere generally; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of the press release, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

favicon.png?sn=CN06902&sd=2021-12-14 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mkd-sets-its-eyes-on-supercomputing-in-north-america-301444180.html

SOURCE Molecular Data Inc.

