Kaleyra Rolls Out RCS Broadcast Messages in USA, UK, and India

NEW YORK and VIENNA, Va., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE: KLR) (NYSE American: KLR WS) ("Kaleyra" or the "Company"), a rapidly growing cloud communications software provider delivering a secure system of application programming interfaces (APIs) and connectivity solutions in the API/Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) market, has released RCS Broadcast Messages as part of its intuitive 'ComPro' platform. This communication channel is currently available to businesses located in the USA, UK, and India.

The Kaleyra agent allowing RCS (Rich Communication Services) Broadcast messaging capabilities works on the RBM (Rich Business Messaging) platform by Google. In June of 2021, Kaleyra acquired mGage, a US-based mobile messaging solution provider selected by Google as a partner for RCS distribution in the US and UK. Now under Kaleyra control, the Company expects to offer RCS messages and RCS campaigns to an expanded geographic footprint, including India.

RCS Broadcast messages allow Kaleyra to extend its existing RCS messaging offerings. In addition to the possibility of triggering messages with emojis and shortened URLs based on events, the new update now allows businesses to send their customers RCS message campaigns with images, videos, and up to 10 rich media cards in a carousel. On text messages, the ComPro platform allows setting up as many as 11 suggested replies, which can be further connected to multi-step programs to engage users. Businesses can also enable suggested actions for their users, such as creating an event on their calendar, opening a location, dialing a number, or visiting a link.

''After testing the new feature during Black Friday, the largest DIY retailer in the UK obtained a 55% read rate and a 18% interaction rate," said Kaleyra Chief Business Officer Mauro Carobene. "Those numbers are unmatched on similar campaigns performed through other channels, which encourages us that RCS will win the hearts of marketers in 2022 as the new mobile messaging channel for promotional campaigns.''

"RCS is as safe and reliable as SMS communication, but with its media-rich and conversational nature and branded experience, we have witnessed conversions increasing multifold," said Kaleyra EVP and Chief Product Officer Nicola Junior Vitto. "Now, with the new RCS Broadcast update, we expect businesses to see a big jump in their open rates and click rates. Overall user engagement will likely take a big leap, sometimes as high as 25x, due to the easy media sharing capabilities."

Android and Samsung users do not need to install additional applications to receive RCS Broadcast Messages, as those will be delivered on their standard Google messaging app. The experience on RCS can further be integrated with multiple other channels offered by Kaleyra, such as video, telephone, email, and more, for a seamless and cohesive user journey.

About Kaleyra

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE: KLR) (NYSE American: KLR WS) is a global group providing mobile communication services to financial institutions, e-commerce players, OTTs, software companies, logistic enablers, healthcare providers, retailers, and other large organizations worldwide.

Kaleyra today has a customer base of 3800+ companies spread around the world. Through its proprietary platform and robust APIs, Kaleyra manages multi-channel integrated communication services, consisting of messaging, rich messaging and instant messaging, video, push notifications, e-mail, voice services, and chatbots.

Kaleyra's technology makes it possible to safely and securely manage billions of messages monthly with over 1600 operator connections in 190+ countries, including all tier-1 US carriers.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, use of RCS Broadcast Messages by Kaleyra's customers. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intends," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the management of Kaleyra in light of their respective experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, and expected future developments and their potential effects on Kaleyra as well as other factors they believe are appropriate in the circumstances. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting Kaleyra will be those anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond the control of the parties) or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: whether Kaleyra's customers adopt RCS Broadcast Messages, variations in operating performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting Kaleyra's business, the mix of services utilized by Kaleyra's customers and such customers' needs for these services, market acceptance of new service offerings, the ability of Kaleyra to expand what it does for existing customers as well as to add new customers, that Kaleyra will have sufficient capital to operate as anticipated, and the impact that the novel coronavirus and the illness, COVID-19, that it causes, as well as governmental responses to deal with the spread of this illness and the reopening of economies that have been closed as part of these responses, may have on Kaleyra's operations, the demand for Kaleyra's products, global supply chains and economic activity in general. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should any of the assumptions being made prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Investor Contact:

Tom Colton or Matt Glover

Gateway Investor Relations

949-574-3860

[email protected]

