Wyndham Rewards Members Can Now Turn Points into Cash with Bakkt

PR Newswire

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyndham Rewards® members can now convert their Wyndham Rewards points to cash thanks to a newly launched relationship with leading digital asset marketplace Bakkt and its highly-rated Bakkt App.

Available starting today, members of Wyndham Rewards can easily link their account within the Bakkt App, unlocking the ability to instantly convert their points to cash using the app. Once converted, members may then deposit the funds into their bank account, send them to a friend, purchase discounted gift cards or use them for online and in-store purchases via both Apple Pay® and Google PayTM, among other options. Members may also use the Bakkt App to purchase additional Wyndham Rewards points, either via funds they've received from converting other loyalty currencies to cash or through another preferred payment method.

"Wyndham Rewards prides itself on being the world's most generous rewards program, which means we're constantly looking for new ways to help our more than 90 million enrolled members engage with and receive value from the program," said Eliot Hamlisch, executive vice president, Loyalty & Revenue Optimization, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. "By teaming with Bakkt and further broadening the program's appeal, we're not only creating opportunities to pull in new members, we're giving existing members even more reasons to stay and earn points with our expansive portfolio of hotels."

As part of a special introductory offer, now through February 15, 2022, Wyndham Rewards members can earn up to 3,000 bonus points when they link their account (1,000 bonus points) and complete their first transaction of converting their Wyndham Rewards points for cash in the Bakkt app (2,000 bonus points)—enough bonus points to redeem for a discounted night at thousands of participating Wyndham Rewards hotels.*

"We're thrilled to be adding Wyndham Rewards—the number one hotel rewards program as named by both U.S. News & World Report as well as readers of USA TODAY—to the Bakkt ecosystem," said Sheela Zemlin, chief revenue officer at Bakkt. "Together, we're providing members with new redemption experiences and increased flexibility, all while making loyalty points more accessible and easier to use."

Wyndham Rewards is the only hotel loyalty program to offer members a guaranteed 1,000 points with every qualified stay. Free nights start at just 7,500 points per night, while discounted nights start at 1,500 points plus some cash. The program's Member Levels (status), which are among the most attainable in travel, allow members to unlock great benefits like a preferred room, late checkout and accelerated earning and more.

To learn more about Wyndham Rewards and its affiliation with Bakkt visit www.wyndham.bakkt.com. To download the Bakkt App, visit the App Store and Google Play Store.

*This offer is subject to acceptance of the Bakkt App's Terms of Use. Limit one offer per member. Offer is limited to the first 1,000,000 members and is not available to residents of Hawaii. One member may only create one Bakkt account. Full promotion details can be found at www.wyndham.bakkt.com.

Bakkt Marketplace, LLC is licensed to engage in virtual currency business activity by the New York State Department of Financial Services, and a money transmitter in all states where required. See the full list of licenses here.

About Wyndham Rewards

Named the number one hotel rewards program by readers of USA TODAY, Wyndham Rewards® is the world's most generous rewards program with more than 50,000 hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals worldwide. Designed for the everyday traveler, members earn a guaranteed 1,000 points with every qualified stay and may redeem points for a wide-range of rewards, including free nights at any of approximately 9,000 hotels or tens of thousands of vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally through affiliation with Wyndham Destinations and others. Wyndham Rewards has over 90 million enrolled members around the globe. Join for free today at www.wyndhamrewards.com. You've earned this.®

About Bakkt

Bakkt is a trusted digital asset platform that enables consumers to buy, sell, store and spend digital assets. Bakkt's platform, now available through the Bakkt App and to partners, amplifies consumer spending and bolsters loyalty programs, adding value for all key stakeholders within the Bakkt payments and digital assets ecosystem. Launched in 2018, Bakkt is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA. For more information, visit: https://www.bakkt.com/ | Twitter @Bakkt | LinkedIn

Bakkt-C

Source: Bakkt Holdings, Inc.

Contact

Rob Myers

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

+1 (973) 753-6590

[email protected]

Lauren Post

Bakkt

732-773-3834

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wyndham-rewards-members-can-now-turn-points-into-cash-with-bakkt-301443750.html

SOURCE Wyndham Hotels & Resorts