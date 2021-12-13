The Real Good Food Company Inc (RGF) CFO Akshay Jagdale Bought $172,113 of Shares

CFO of The Real Good Food Company Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Akshay Jagdale (insider trades) bought 27,233 shares of RGF on 12/13/2021 at an average price of $6.32 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $172,113.
