sparks & honey Makes Its Business Bets for 2022 in Latest Report

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

sparks & honey Makes Its Business Bets for 2022 in Latest Report

Author's Avatar
GuruFocusNews
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

The Consultancy Addresses CEO’s Burning Questions Around Where to Find that Extra Edge Next Year

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2022, the desire to get back to business will hit the world at full force. And though challenges still abound, so do opportunities. In its latest special brief, sparks & honey, Omnicom’s (:OMC) cultural intelligence consultancy, explores select cultural influences that are shaping those opportunities for next year.

By mining their taxonomy of 160+ cultural shifts to identify the most energetic areas of change in 2022, as well as analyzing both fringe and provocative trends, sparks & honey pinpoints eleven specific areas of culture that are on the move. These are business bets that business leaders should plan on addressing in 2022.

“From AI drug discovery to Chief Heat Officers and net zero steaks, these bets resonate with many of the burning questions CEOs come to us for, and this report is meant to be a roadmap for them on how to navigate the year ahead,” said Terry Young, Founder & CEO, sparks & honey. “Every leader and curious consumer will find inspiration in this report.”

These bets include:

  • Bet on Audio as a Gateway to the Metaverse
    New software applications are using sound to transport users to sonic spaces, bringing audio to the forefront of AR experiences — and as a gateway to the metaverse. The richness of sound can transport users to new experiences, affecting moods and behaviors.
  • Bet on AI Discovering the Next Drug
    Big tech has been inching into healthcare, and now Google’s Alphabet is set on AI-drug discovery with its recent formation of Isomorphic Laboratories, building on research by artificial intelligence lab DeepMind, acquired by Google in 2014.
  • Bet on the Chief Heat Officer
    Climate change is an undeniable threat, but taking action on it has the economic upside of creating new jobs, such as Chief Heat Officers. Cities where climate change is marked by extreme heat from Phoenix to Miami, have introduced these new roles to implement everything from resiliency centers where residents can go cool off to planting trees and educating city dwellers on climate action.

Business Bets provides an edge for illuminating changes that are both disruptive and emerging in the year ahead. From audio technologies that evolve to better bridge the physical and digital to products created with direct carbon capture, we can expect to see many innovations intensify and gain momentum in 2022 and beyond,” said Camilo La Cruz, chief strategy officer, sparks & honey.

sparks & honey will explore select business bets in a special Culture Briefing this Wednesday, December 15th. For more information on sparks & honey and the Business Bets report, visit: https://www.sparksandhoney.com/business-bets-2022

About sparks & honey: sparks & honey is a cultural intelligence consultancy helping organizations understand explosive and immediate cultural shifts, as well as cultural movements that develop over time. They leverage their custom SaaS platform, called Q™, in combination with a powerful human network to quantify culture, decode the future, and ignite transformation for brands and their consumers. Produced in conjunction with the World Economic Forum, sparks & honey’s recent intelligence report, Precision Consumer 2030, was presented from the stage at Davos in 2020. sparks & honey is a part of the Omnicom Precision Marketing Group.

About Omnicom Group Inc.: Omnicom Group (omnicomgroup.com) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries. Follow us on Twitter for the latest news.

Press Contact:
Christine Perez-O’Rourke
DiGennaro Communications
[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/37955ea0-37e2-4511-baef-f47ec38fc25c

ti?nf=ODQxMTAyNCM0NjExNTgzIzUwMDAzMzcyMg==
sparks-honey.png

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment