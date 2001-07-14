Logo
Chase Ink to Introduce New Credit Card Designed to Increase Spending Power for Businesses

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Today, Chase announced it will be rolling out the Chase Ink Business Premier credit card, the newest business card to be added to the Chase Ink suite of products. Designed to better meet the spending needs of larger businesses, Chase Ink Business Premier will be the first Pay in Full business credit card with built-in flexibility for greater spend potential and rich rewards to be offered by Chase. This will allow business owners to either pay their balance in full, or use the new Flex for Business feature, which will enable them to have payment flexibility, when they need it so they can run, grow and manage their businesses.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211214005873/en/

Ink-biz-prem-card-VSB-600x400.jpg

(Photo: Business Wire)

Applications will first be exclusively available to Chase+for+Business customers that have an existing Business Relationship Manager starting December 14, 2021, with plans for a broader launch in early 2022.

Chase Ink Business Premier will offer:

  • Unlimited 2% cash back on every purchase – turning all business expenses into rewards
  • Unlimited 2.5% total cash back on every purchase of $5,000 or more – large purchases earn larger rewards
  • Unlimited 5% total cash back on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards® – making business travel more rewarding
  • Flex for Business, giving business owners the flexibility to pay for eligible purchases over time with interest – up to their Flex for Business limit, if or when the business needs it
  • Employee cards at no additional cost, similar to the rest of the Ink suite of products
  • Premium benefits and protections, such as cell phone protection – up to $1,000 per claim, with a maximum of 3X per year

Unique to the Chase Ink business credit card portfolio, this card is embedded metal and will have a $195 annual fee.

New Chase Ink Business Premier cardmembers will be eligible to earn $1,000 cash back on $10,000 in business purchases in the first three months of account opening.

With rich rewards, premium benefits and spend potential built for large businesses, Chase Ink Business Premier will allow business owners to get the most out of their expenses with more earn opportunities.

“We’re thrilled to be expanding our portfolio of Chase Ink business credit cards to meet the unique needs of larger business owners,” said Catherine Hogan, President Chase Branded Cards. “We heard from our customers that rich rewards, increased purchasing power and payment flexibility are essential for them to grow their businesses, and we look forward to gathering additional feedback from our most engaged customers.”

Starting December 14, those interested in receiving additional information about how to apply for the Chase Ink Business Premier credit card and joining the waitlist can visit: Chase.com%2FInkBusinessPremier

About Chase

Chase is the U.S. consumer and commercial banking business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), a leading global financial services firm with assets of $3.8 trillion and operations worldwide. Chase serves more than 60 million American households with a broad range of financial services, including personal banking, credit cards, mortgages, auto financing, investment advice, small business loans and payment processing. Customers can choose how and where they want to bank: More than 4,700 branches in 48 states and the District of Columbia, 16,000 ATMs, mobile, online and by phone. For more information, go to Chase.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211214005873r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211214005873/en/

