Reed's Inc.® Launches Mule in Michigan at Midtown Fresh

NORWALK, Conn., Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reed’s Inc.® ( REED), maker of the nation’s leading portfolio of handcrafted, all-natural beverages, today announced the launch of the Reed’s® Zero Sugar Classic Mule at Midtown Fresh in Kalamazoo, Michigan.



Midtown Fresh, an award-winning, locally owned retailer, will now carry Reed’s® ready-to-drink Zero Sugar Classic Mule. The partnership with Midtown Fresh marks the first retail placement in Michigan for Reed’s® novel canned alcoholic beverage, distributed through IHS Distributing.

“We’re pleased to partner with Midtown Fresh to make our convenient Reed’s Zero Sugar Classic Mule, easily accessible to consumers not only in the Kalamazoo region, but soon the entire state of Michigan,” said Neal Cohane, Chief Sales Officer at Reed's, Inc.® “We’ve put our stake in the ground with our partners at Midtown Fresh Market and IHS Distributing. These new partners will be our Mule launch epicenter of success in Michigan! Early reading is our velocities are strong and gaining broad consumer acceptance."

“We’re big fans of Reed’s suite of products and are excited to carry the NEW ZERO Sugar Classic Mule in our family-run store,” said Paul Petros, Owner of Midtown Fresh. “As a small business, we strive to provide a positive shopping experience for our community. When Reed’s approached us with this partnership opportunity, we were thrilled to be the first in Michigan to carry the mule!”

Find Reed’s® Zero Sugar Classic Mule in-store at Midtown Fresh located at 1693 S Westnedge Ave, Kalamazoo, MI 49008.

To learn more about Reed's Inc.® and its full suite of ginger products, please visit the Reed's® website, or call 800-99-REEDS. Follow Reed's® on Reed’s® Twitter, Reed’s® Instagram, and Reed’s® Facebook (@drinkreeds).

About Reed's, Inc.®

Reed’s Inc.® is an innovative company and category leader that provides the world with high quality, premium and naturally bold™ better-for-you beverages. Established in 1989, Reed's Inc.® is a leader in craft beverages under the Reed’s®, Virgil’s® and Flying Cauldron™ brand names. The company’s beverages are now sold in over 40,000 stores nationwide.

Reed’s® is known as America's #1 name in all-natural, ginger-based beverages. Crafted using real ginger and premium ingredients, the Reed’s® portfolio includes ginger beers, ginger ales, ready-to-drink ginger mules, ginger shots, and ginger candies. The brand has recently successfully expanded into the zero sugar segment with its proprietary, all-natural sweetener system.

Virgil's® is an award-winning line of craft sodas, made with the finest natural ingredients and without GMOs or artificial preservatives. The brand offers an array of great tasting, bold flavored sodas including Root Beer, Vanilla Cream, Black Cherry, Orange Cream, and more. These flavors are also available in nine zero sugar varieties which are naturally sweetened and certified ketogenic.

Flying Cauldron™ is a non-alcoholic butterscotch beer prized for its creamy vanilla and butterscotch flavors. Sought after by beverage aficionados, Flying Cauldron™ is made with all-natural ingredients and no artificial flavors, sweeteners, preservatives, gluten, caffeine or GMOs.

For more information, visit drinkreeds.com, virgils.com and flyingcauldron.com.

Media Contact:

5W Public Relations

[email protected]

212.999.5585

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/44c3ddc9-cf0b-4f50-aef2-ae59fd388401