Seagate Fuels Converged Storage Platform With New Exos AP Enterprise Data Storage System Controller Powered by AMD EPYC Processors

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Seagate Fuels Converged Storage Platform With New Exos AP Enterprise Data Storage System Controller Powered by AMD EPYC Processors

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Managing massive datasets is excessively complex and costly. Today, Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX), a world leader in mass-data storage infrastructure solutions, announced the new Exos® Application Platform (AP) with a new controller featuring 2%3Csup%3End%3C%2Fsup%3E+Gen+AMD+EPYC%26trade%3B+processors. The efficient, scalable, affordable end-to-end compute+and+storage+platform delivers integrated compute and storage in a single enclosure optimizing rack space utilization, power efficiency, heat dissipation, and storage density.

The need for advanced storage solutions continues to rise to unprecedented levels with the ever-increasing growth in data generation. According to a report commissioned by Seagate and conducted by the research firm IDC, Rethink+Data, enterprise data is expected to grow at an average rate of 42.2% over the next two years. The survey, which was conducted by IDC, also found that only 32% of data available to enterprises is put to work. The remaining 68% is unleveraged.

“Data is often discarded because the cost of keeping it is immediate, despite significant potential future payoffs,” said Ken Claffey, senior vice president, Systems at Seagate. “The new Exos AP with AMD EPYC processors can help IT professionals build a cost-effective data management strategy that intelligently captures, stores, and analyzes data today and leverages it in the future to drive success.”

Exos AP options with the all-new AP-BV-1 controller, offer exceptional compute and storage performance in a single chassis. With dual AMD EPYC processor-based controllers, the system delivers high availability or controller partitioning, with the flexibility of a common controller slot allowing connection to additional EXOS E SAS expansion units in matched chassis. The architecture is perfectly balanced for current and future CPUs and drive capacities.

“We are excited that Seagate picked AMD EPYC processors to power the new Exos AP solution,” said Rajneesh Gaur, corporate vice president and general manager, Embedded Business Unit, AMD. “Combining the processors’ high performance and formidable I/O connectivity capabilities and Seagate's industry leading mass data expertise, creates a solution that delivers flexibility and performance while helping enterprise customers improve TCO.”

AMD EPYC processors offer a combination of features to help support the need for advanced storage solutions. In the Exos AP Enterprise Data Storage System Controller, AMD EPYC processors offer core counts of 8, 12, or 16 for varying levels of performance. The processors also provide the solution with dedicated PCIe® 4 lanes that deliver 200GbE network connectivity, and high bandwidth to SAS controller for faster HDD and SSD response. Finally, the Exos AP system supports 25GbE on the motherboard providing base I/O which is often an added cost on other competitor platforms.

The Exos AP options featuring the new AP-BV-1 controller are available this month. For further details please visit Seagate’s Compute+%26amp%3B+Storage+Convergence+Platforms+page.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology crafts the datasphere, helping to maximize humanity’s potential by innovating world-class, precision-engineered mass-data storage and management solutions with a focus on sustainable partnerships. A global technology leader for more than 40 years, the company has shipped over three billion terabytes of data capacity. Learn more about Seagate by visiting www.seagate.com or following us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, and subscribing to our blog.

©2021 Seagate Technology LLC. All rights reserved. Seagate, Seagate Technology and the Spiral logo are registered trademarks of Seagate Technology LLC in the United States and/or other countries. Exos is a trademark or registered trademark of Seagate Technology LLC or one of its affiliated companies in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks or registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, EPYC, and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211214005391r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211214005391/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment