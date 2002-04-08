EzFill Announces New Fleet Agreement with Alto in Miami

--Leading Florida-Based Mobile Fueling Company to Regularly Service

National Ride-Hailing Company’s 5-Star Vehicles--

MIAMI, FL, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EzFill Holdings, Inc. (“EzFill” or the “Company”) ( EZFL), a pioneer and emerging leader in the on-demand mobile fuel industry, announced today the signing of a new fleet agreement with Alto , a leader in ride-hailing and private transportation.

EzFill, the largest on-demand mobile fuel delivery provider in Florida, will supply regularly scheduled fueling to 28 of the Dallas-based rideshare company’s fleet of 5-star SUVs in Miami, with plans to fuel an additional 100 Alto vehicles by the first quarter of 2022.

The Company also recently announced agreements with 1-800-GOT-JUNK? and SERVPRO of North Miami to provide regularly scheduled fueling for their vehicle fleets in the Miami area.

“There are numerous national companies like Alto with small- to medium-sized commercial fleets operating in the Miami area, and servicing more and more of these businesses will help pave the way for our planned expansion around the country,” said Mike McConnell, CEO of EzFill. “With strong competition among ridesharing services, our on-demand mobile fueling operations will give Alto an edge by freeing up more time for its drivers to transport their clients.”

About EzFill

EzFill is a leader in the fast-growing mobile fuel industry, with the largest market share in its home state of Florida. Its mission is to disrupt the gas station fueling model by providing consumers and businesses with the convenience, safety, and touch-free benefits of on-demand fueling services brought directly to their locations. For commercial and specialty customers, at-site delivery during downtimes enables operators to begin their daily operations with fully fueled vehicles. For more information, please visit https://getyourezfill.com.

About Alto

Founded in 2018, Alto is the first W-2 employee-based, on-demand ride-hailing company rethinking the business model of a traditionally inconsistent, gig-based industry. By hiring vetted, professional drivers and managing a dedicated, company-owned fleet of 5-star crash rated vehicles, Alto offers the safest, most consistent, and highest quality passenger experience on the market today. For more information, visit www.ridealto.com.

