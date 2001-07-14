Workiva Inc. Cements GRC Leadership Position with Acquisition of AuditNet

Workiva+Inc. ( NYSE:WK, Financial) today announced it has acquired global audit content and services provider, AuditNet®. The acquisition comes on the heels of Workiva+being+named+a+Leader+in+The+Forrester+Wave%3Csup%3ETM%3C%2Fsup%3E%3A+Governance+Risk+and+Compliance+%28GRC%29+Platforms+Q3+2021+Report, and showcases Workiva’s investment in and commitment to the future transformation of audit. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

AuditNet created the world’s first online portal for the global audit community and serves as a primary communications resource with a digital network where 160,000+ audit practitioners access and share content, resources, and audit program tools and templates. AuditNet’s content guides internal auditors through changing regulations, emerging risks, different approaches to testing, and new risk and control frameworks.

“Digital communities like AuditNet, where thought leaders and practitioners can connect and collaborate, share best practices, and build and scale programs, are essential for businesses looking to accelerate digital transformation," said Marty Vanderploeg, Workiva CEO. “Workiva’s acquisition of AuditNet adds to our customer offering, ensuring that organizations of all sizes and maturity can turn to the Workiva platform to quickly scale their teams, strengthen risk assurance and greatly improve efficiency in the audit process.”

Workiva+entered+into+a+strategic+partnership+with+AuditNet in March 2020 to offer customers access to AuditNet's robust content catalog to help them create and update internal audit programs with transparency and accountability inside the Workiva platform.

“This acquisition will ensure that AuditNet’s expertise is accessible and relevant to even more global audit teams,” said Jim Kaplan, AuditNet founder and CEO. “I believe in Workiva’s mission to power transparent reporting for a better world and have seen how their technology streamlines processes to increase the efficiency and effectiveness of audit teams. I have full confidence that AuditNet and our faithful subscribers will be in good hands with Workiva.”

Workiva is a global leader in GRC, with solutions to simplify the market’s biggest challenges and deliver a greater return on investment. The Workiva cloud platform supports teams across Audit, SOX Compliance, Risk Management, Policies and Procedures, and IT Risk. Workiva is trusted by 4,100+ companies across 180+ countries to simplify their most complex business reporting, paving the way for organizations to stay agile in the face of risk in a fast-changing world.

AuditNet’s current comprehensive digital catalog of robust user content and templates will continue to be available to subscribers. Beginning in 2022, Workiva will integrate AuditNet’s digital assets into the Company’s own digital assets, including placing premium content in the new Workiva+Marketplace.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc. (NYSE: WK) simplifies complex work for thousands of organizations worldwide. Customers trust Workiva’s open, intelligent and intuitive platform to connect data, documents and teams. The results: improved efficiency, greater transparency and less risk. Learn more at workiva.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211214005091/en/