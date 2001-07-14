Logo
Five9 Wins Fourth Consecutive Aragon Research Innovation Award for Intelligent Contact Centers

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN), a leading provider of the intelligent cloud contact center, today announced it has been named a winner of the 2021 Aragon Research Innovation Award for Intelligent Contact Centers.

This achievement marks the fourth consecutive year Five9 has received an Aragon Innovation Award, which recognizes providers leveraging technology to adapt as markets change and actively inform how their markets will evolve. Five9 was formally presented with the award on Dec. 2 at Aragon Transform, the annual Aragon Research awards ceremony.

“Five9 continues to drive innovation in the intelligent contact center market and evolve its solutions to meet and anticipate customers’ changing needs,” said Jim Lundy, CEO and Founder of Aragon Research. “As businesses focus on agility in the move to the cloud and seek AI-driven automation to increase efficiency in the contact center, Five9 provides a differentiated platform that enables organizations to deliver more seamless experiences for their customers, agents and supervisors.”

Throughout 2021, Five9 enhanced its Intelligent Virtual Agent (IVA), Agent Assist, Workflow Automation (WFA), and Workforce Optimization (WFO) offerings to help contact center and CX leaders implement practical AI solutions and empower agents to deliver results from anywhere. These offerings helped companies scale their operations and increase efficiency and connectivity between the contact center and the broader organization. Five9 also continued to evolve its core underlying hyperscale architecture to include additional APIs and enhanced security, reliability, and scalability — all to help customers as they scale their CX operations.

“We believe that winning the Innovation Award for the fourth straight year is a reflection of our focus on delivering the industry’s most modern cloud portfolio,” said Callan Schebella, EVP of Product Management at Five9. “We are honored to be recognized by Aragon Research once again, as we continue to advance the Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact Center to help enterprises reimagine their customer experience and realize results.”

The identification of an Aragon Research award winner is not an endorsement by Aragon Research of any vendor, product, or service.

About Five9

Five9 is an industry-leading provider of cloud contact center solutions, bringing the power of cloud innovation to more than 2,000 customers worldwide and facilitating billions of call minutes annually. The Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact Center provides digital engagement, analytics, workflow automation, workforce optimization, and practical AI to create more human customer experiences, to engage and empower agents, and deliver tangible business results. Designed to be reliable, secure, compliant, and scalable, the Five9 platform helps contact centers increase productivity, be agile, boost revenue, and create customer trust and loyalty.

For more information, visit www.five9.com.

Engage with us: Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook%2C Blog, Dare+to+Reimagine+podcast.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211214005204r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211214005204/en/

