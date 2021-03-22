HEPS & GOTU – Upcoming Deadline Reminders: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.



D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading ( HEPS)

Class Period: D-MARKET ADRs purchased pursuant or traceable to the Company's July 1, 2021 initial public stock offering ("IPO")

Deadline: December 20, 2021

The Complaint alleges that the Registration Statement and Prospectus for the IPO (collectively, the "Registration Statement") were materially false and misleading because they failed to disclose the following adverse facts that existed at the time of the IPO: (1) That D-Market had suffered a sharp deceleration in operational and sales growth as consumers retreated from e-commerce offerings in 2Q21; (2) That D-Market's revenue growth had decreased to just 5% year-over-year growth in 2Q21, over 90% below the most recent growth rate highlighted in the Registration Statement; (3) That D-Market's GMV growth had decreased to just 38% year-over-year growth in 2Q21, less than half the most recent growth rate highlighted in the Registration Statement; and (4) that as a result of the foregoing, at the time of the IPO, the Company's business and financial prospects were not as strong as represented in the IPO Registration Statement.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (: GOTU)

Class Period: March 22, 2021 - March 29, 2021

Deadline: December 20, 2021

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley traded while in possession of material non-public information. The complaint also alleges that Defendants: (1) obtained the material non-public information pursuant to their agreements with Archegos Capital Management's ("Archegos") and as a result of their serving as prime brokers of Archegos; (2) knew, recklessly disregarded, or should have known that they owed a fiduciary duty, or obligation arising from a similar relationship of trust and confidence, to Archegos to keep the information confidential; and (3) while in possession of material, non-public adverse information, collectively sold billions of dollars' worth of Gaotu shares.

