Olo Partners With Lyft to Streamline Delivery and Digital Orders for Restaurants

Olo (NYSE: OLO), a leading on-demand commerce platform powering the restaurant industry’s digital transformation, today announced a partnership with+Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT), one of the largest transportation networks in North America, through Olo’s Dispatch solution to deliver digital orders for Olo’s network of restaurant brands.

Olo's Dispatch product allows restaurant brands to accommodate delivery for orders generated through their own website and apps by providing a network of third- party delivery service providers, such as Lyft. The solution seamlessly selects service providers, including in-house couriers, based on optimal price, timing, availability, and other criteria. Olo’s automated matching technology enables restaurants to get food out the door and into the hands of the guest faster and in the most cost-efficient way. Dispatch enables brands to rapidly deploy delivery at a national scale with a service fully integrated into their point-of-sale (POS) platform and kitchen production systems, all the while strengthening direct guest relationships through their own channels.

“Direct digital orders continue to make gains in the restaurant industry as brands recognize the need to protect direct relationships with guests, and effective management of these orders is a critical component to success,” said Shalin Sheth, VP and GM of Dispatch for Olo. “With Dispatch, we help our customers enable delivery on their owned channels, using trusted partners like Lyft for local delivery. The addition of Lyft to the Dispatch network not only expands delivery coverage for our brands, but drives competitive pricing at the benefit of guests and brands alike.”

"We’re excited to enable local delivery for merchants with Olo Dispatch,” said Justin Paris, Head of Lyft Delivery. “As a transportation-focused company, we aren't interested in building consumer-facing marketplaces for groceries or food, but we can add real value in delivery both for drivers and partners via Dispatch's frictionless process and the scaled national network of drivers on Lyft's platform.”

“We're excited to see Lyft partner with Olo to expand the impact of Original ChopShop's and Bellagreen's delivery programs running through Olo Dispatch,” said Adam Griffith, VP of Information Technology at Original ChopShop. “Each delivery order on our own sites is one more direct guest relationship we can keep, and the availability of drivers and competitive pricing from Lyft we experienced during its Dispatch pilot ensured our guests got their food quickly and at a competitive delivery price. We look forward to continuing this partnership with Olo and Lyft to grow both the Original ChopShop and Bellagreen delivery programs.”

About Olo

Olo (NYSE: OLO) is a leading on-demand commerce platform powering the restaurant industry’s digital transformation. Millions of orders per day run on Olo’s enterprise SaaS engine, enabling brands to maximize the convergence of digital and brick-and-mortar operations. The Olo platform provides the infrastructure to capture demand and manage consumer orders from every channel. With integrations to over 100 technology partners, Olo customers can build digital experiences with the largest and most flexible restaurant commerce ecosystem on the market. Over 500 restaurant brands use Olo to grow digital sales, maximize profitability, and preserve direct consumer relationships. Learn more at olo.com.

About Lyft

Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT) was founded in 2012 and is one of the largest transportation networks in the United States and Canada. As the world shifts away from car ownership to transportation-as-a-service, Lyft is at the forefront of this massive societal change. Our transportation network brings together rideshare, bikes, scooters, car rentals and transit all in one app. We are singularly driven by our mission: to improve people’s lives with the world’s best transportation.

