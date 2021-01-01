Financial Advisor Debbie Chen joins UBS in Los Angeles County, CA

UBS Wealth Management USA announced today that Financial Advisor Debbie Chen has joined the firm in Pasadena, California. Debbie brings over 20 years of experience working with ultra-high net worth clients in the United States and Asia.

“Debbie has an incredible amount of experience working with international clients across China, Taiwan and Hong Kong, and with US domestic ultra-high net worth individuals on the West Coast,” said Justin Frame, Los Angeles & Orange County Market Head at UBS Wealth Management USA. “We’re thrilled to welcome Debbie to UBS as we continue to deepen our international presence in the LA market.”

Prior to joining UBS, Debbie spent 11 years with HSBC, serving as a Senior Vice President of Global Private Banking and Senior International Relationship Manager. In this role, Debbie provided full-service banking, lending, investment management, wealth strategies and solutions to ultra-high net worth individuals.

She joins an existing UBS team based in Pasadena that provides executives, entrepreneurs and foundations with customized portfolio management, retirement planning and estate planning services. The team is led by Evans Lam, Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager, who has helped clients manage their wealth throughout several challenging market cycles over a career that spans three decades. The team also includes Senior Relationship Manager Leslie Ann Manuel, CFP®, Wealth Strategy Associate Kelsey J. Berryman, CRPS®, and Team Administrator Liz Zhao.

Debbie received a Bachelor of Arts degree in International and Global Studies from the University of California, Irvine. She is fluent in Mandarin and Taiwanese and is conversant in Cantonese and Japanese.

