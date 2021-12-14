CVS Health to Invest $11.6 Million in Affordable Housing in Austin

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

CVS Health to Invest $11.6 Million in Affordable Housing in Austin

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

WOONSOCKET, R.I., Dec. 14, 2021

WOONSOCKET, R.I., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) announced it will invest $11.6 million with Boston Financial Investment Management to provide 171 units of much-needed permanent supportive housing in Austin, Texas. This investment is part of CVS Health's commitment to address racial inequity and social determinants of health in underserved communities.

Espero_Entrance_Web_Rendering.jpg

"When people have access to high-quality, affordable housing, it puts them in a better position to take care of their health and manage chronic disease," said David Casey, Senior Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer, CVS Health. "As part of our commitment to address social justice and racial inequity, we're addressing social determinants of health at the community level, which is where we can make a meaningful and lasting impact."

Homelessness is a critical and urgent problem in Austin. The development of Espero Austin at Rutland will help to address this by providing housing to those who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, persons with physical, intellectual, and/or developmental disabilities, and youth aging out of foster care.

CVS Health is working with the Caritas of Austin, The Vecino Group, and Austin Housing Finance Corporation to build the apartment complex, known as Espero Austin at Rutland. The new development which will be located at 1934 Rutland Drive in Austin is intended to house 171 people in studio apartments. Other funding partners include the City of Austin and the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs.

"Caritas of Austin is thrilled to partner with CVS Health on this project as we work together to enhance the well-being of more people in Austin and help them reach their full potential," said Jo Kathryn Quinn, President and CEO of Caritas of Austin.

Caritas of Austin will provide evidence-based support to all residents of Espero at no cost to residents. People living at Espero Austin at Rutland will be supported by social service professionals, including peer support specialists who share the life experiences of residents. In addition to this personalized approach, services provided will also include education, employment assistance, food, and connection to mental and physical health resources. Planned amenities include secured entry, fitness center, interior resident courtyard, community room and bicycle parking.

"Our investment in the Texas community will provide safe housing with direct access to care — a commitment that will have a direct impact on the Texas Medicaid community for years to come," said Stephanie Rogers, CEO Aetna Better Health of Texas, a CVS Health company.

As CVS Health works to address social determinants of health in Texas, the company is also exploring opportunities to expand its national workforce initiatives program in the area to help break the cycle of poverty by providing employment services and training to the community.

About CVS Health
CVS Health is the leading health solutions company, delivering care like no one else can. We reach more people and improve the health of communities across America through our local presence, digital channels and over 300,000 dedicated colleagues – including more than 40,000 physicians, pharmacists, nurses, and nurse practitioners. Wherever and whenever people need us, we help them with their health – whether that's managing chronic diseases, staying compliant with their medications, or accessing affordable health and wellness services in the most convenient ways. We help people navigate the health care system – and their personal health care – by improving access, lowering costs and being a trusted partner for every meaningful moment of health. And we do it all with heart, each and every day. Learn more at www.cvshealth.com.

Media contact
Eva Pereira
781-686-4200
[email protected]

CVS_Health_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NE05531&sd=2021-12-14 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cvs-health-to-invest-11-6-million-in-affordable-housing-in-austin-301444090.html

SOURCE CVS Health

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE05531&Transmission_Id=202112140900PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE05531&DateId=20211214
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment