Tractor Supply Releases 2020 Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures Report

Tractor Supply Company(NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, today released its 2020 Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) Report, furthering its commitment to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) progress and transparency.

“At Tractor Supply, we have made significant progress integrating climate-related risk awareness into our business activities and overall strategy, corporate governance and risk management,” said Hal Lawton, President and Chief Executive Officer of Tractor Supply. “We remain focused on monitoring ongoing risk and promoting sustainability through our Company actions. This TCFD report is an important component of our commitment to transparency and furthering our long-standing ESG efforts.”

The report follows Tractor Supply’s announcement+of+its+goal to reduce its carbon footprint and achieve net zero missions across all operations by 2040. The report is in response to the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures, an organization established by the Financial Stability Board (FSB) in 2017 to promote more informed financial decisions and to improve understanding of exposure to climate-related risk. It is aligned with the TCFD’s recommendations for climate disclosure and includes information on Tractor Supply’s operations structured around four thematic areas of governance, strategy, risk management and metrics and targets.

In the TCFD Report, the Company discusses its approach to evaluating and managing climate change risks and identifying opportunities. The Company also details the next phase of its sustainability journey, including increasing efforts to procure renewable energy, continuing investments in energy efficiency and cleaner technologies, avoiding future emissions through better design of both stores and distribution centers, and enhancing its Scope 3 focus with greater transparency and reduction efforts, including new vendor engagement to drive down value chain emissions.

For more information on Tractor Supply’s ESG efforts and sustainability initiatives and to view the TCFD Report, please visit the Company’s website at IR.TractorSupply.com%2FESG.

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, targeting the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service for the Out Here lifestyle. With more than 45,000 Team Members, the Company’s physical store assets, combined with its digital capabilities, offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At September 25, 2021, the Company operated 1,967 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states, a customer mobile app and an e-commerce website at www.TractorSupply.com.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At September 25, 2021, the Company operated 177 Petsense stores in 23 states. For more information on Petsense, visit www.Petsense.com.

To stay up to date on all things for Life Out Here, follow Tractor Supply on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

