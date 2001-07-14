PPG Receives Second Consecutive Pro-Ethics Seal From Brazil Ministry of Transparency, Federal Comptroller General

PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced that it has received the 2020-2021 Pro-Ethics seal, which is granted by the Brazil Ministry of Transparency and Federal Comptroller General (CGU) in partnership with the Ethos Institute.

PPG was the only coatings company to be recognized in both the current and 2018-2019 editions of the program. It operates manufacturing facilities in Sumaré and Américo Brasiliense, São Paulo; Gravataí, Rio Grande; and Pinhais, Paraná.

The objective of the Pro-Ethical Company Program is to evaluate and publicize companies that voluntarily adopt practices to build an environment of integrity and trust in business relationships, including those involving the public sector.

"PPG has always prioritized ethical business practices and takes its role in creating a responsible business environment seriously, and the Pro-Ethics seal recognizes our commitment to integrity throughout the PPG value chain," said Marcio Grossmann, PPG general manager, Brazil. "PPG's compliance program has always been quite robust and mature.”

Through the program, PPG assesses risks, improves controls and evaluates whether they are effective; trains key employees and business partners on the Brazilian anti-corruption law; implements due diligence processes for third parties and strategic activities; and facilitates a corporate culture where people feel safe to raise issues, concerns or ideas.

Additional information on PPG's commitment to ethical business conduct can be found in the company's Global+Code+of+Ethics or in the company’s Sustainability+Report.

About the Pro-Ethical Company Program

The National Registry of Companies Committed to Ethics and Integrity (Pro-Ethical Company Program) was established in 2010. Participation in the program is voluntary and done through evaluation questionnaires. In the 2020-2021 edition, 327 companies of all sizes and from various industries requested access to the program, with 195 companies admitted. After the evaluation process, 67 companies were approved and recognized as a 2020-2021 Pro-Ethical Company.

