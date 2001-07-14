Tyler Technologies' Plano, Texas, Office Named a Top Workplace for Ninth Year

Tyler+Technologies%2C+Inc. (NYSE: TYL) has been named to The Dallas Morning News’ %26ldquo%3BTop+100+Places+to+Work%26rdquo%3B list in the large company category for 2021. This marks the ninth time the company has been recognized as a top workplace in the region.

“The ranking by The Dallas Morning News underscores the caliber of employees we have in the Plano office and celebrates the company culture we’ve maintained for many years,” said Lynn Moore, president and chief executive officer of Tyler. “Our people truly set Tyler apart from so many other companies in the area, and we’re proud to be a desirable workplace where our employees can make a real impact serving the public sector.”

The Dallas Morning News bases its Top 100 Places to Work on an independent, confidential survey of employees. The survey, conducted by Energage, asks employees questions related to company alignment, effectiveness, leadership, management, and work/life balance. This year, company nominations were up nearly 40% from 2020. Winners represented public, private, nonprofit, and government organizations.

More than 850 employees work in Tyler's Plano office, which is both the company's corporate headquarters and home to its Courts & Justice Division. Tyler has more than 6,600 employees nationwide.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler's end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler's solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 37,000 successful installations across more than 12,000 locations, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been named to Government Technology's GovTech 100 list five times and has been recognized three times on Forbes' "Most Innovative Growth Companies" list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211214005080/en/