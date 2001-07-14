Getty Realty Corp. Announces the Passing of Former Chairman and Co-Founder Leo Liebowitz

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE: GTY) (“Getty” or the “Company”), announces with great sadness that its former Chairman and Co-Founder, Leo Liebowitz passed away on Sunday, December 12, 2021. The entire Getty team extends their heartfelt condolences to his wife and extended family.

For six decades, until his retirement as the Company’s Chairman on February 23, 2021, Mr. Liebowitz served tirelessly for the Company he co-founded and was respected and revered by all who worked for him and with him. In addition to his tenure as Chairman, he served as the Company’s Chief Executive Officer from 1985 until 2010 and as President from 1971 until 2004. Under Mr. Liebowitz’s extraordinary lifetime of leadership, the Company grew from a single gas station to a successful national real estate investment trust which currently owns and leases more than 1,000 convenience, automotive and other single tenant retail properties.

“As co-founder of the Company, Leo was a tremendous businessman who was the driving force behind Getty’s growth for more than 60 years,” said Howard Safenowitz, Getty’s Chairman. “Leo’s passion and commitment over the years was instrumental to the Company’s success. He took great pride in having a personal connection with all of the Company’s employees, and over the years he always enjoyed sharing his wisdom and experience with his fellow Directors. On behalf of the Board of Directors and the entire Getty team, we send our sincere condolences to Rose and the rest of the Liebowitz family.”

About Getty Realty Corp.

Getty Realty Corp. is a publicly traded, net lease REIT specializing in the acquisition, financing and development of convenience, automotive and other single tenant retail real estate. As of September 30, 2021, the Company owned 972 properties and leased 49 properties from third-party landlords in 36 states across the United States and Washington, D.C.

