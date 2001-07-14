Brazil Leaps into Data Analytics with Notable Projects, But Broad Adoption Still in Early Stages

Brazilian enterprises prioritized digital transformation in 2021 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, in some cases implementing remarkable uses of data science to better serve customers and reorganize value chains for success under new market conditions, according to two new reports published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2021 ISG Provider Lens™ Analytics Services and Analytics Platforms and Solutions reports for Brazil find companies are using data analytics to boost efficiency, improve decision-making, make work environments safer and find new revenue streams. International providers have developed world-class use cases in Brazil, including rollouts of intelligent chatbots and fast-growing, fully digital banks, ISG says. The use of advanced technologies is widespread, with surveys indicating 40 percent of large Brazilian enterprises have AI projects in progress.

“The pandemic has turned Brazilian companies’ future initiatives into urgent, immediate projects,” said Kathy Rudy, partner and chief data and analytics officer for ISG. “Executives responding to the sudden disruptions of mid-2020 realized how data could change and even expand their businesses.”

However, an analysis of the country’s wave of data analytics projects reveals that most Brazilian enterprises are still in the early stages of the process, according to the Analytics Services report. Many can now collect large amounts of data but are not ready to extract value from it because the data is not unified, organized, or properly stored. The quality and veracity of data may also need improvement. Many companies also have not yet integrated IoT and third-party data that could be used for additional insights. These issues have led many Brazilian enterprises to turn toward data engineering service providers for assistance.

Companies in Brazil, as in other countries, are also recognizing the importance of making data and analysis tools available to employees in all parts of the organization, ISG says. Self-service analytics and business intelligence (BI) platforms—which are mainly provided on a SaaS basis—help make this possible for Brazilian enterprises, which can subscribe to SaaS platforms from vendors anywhere in the world. However, the Brazilian market essentially consists of just a few players, because many vendors around the world do not have effective go-to-market strategies in the country, according to the Analytics Platforms report.

User-friendly platforms are beginning to give economists, engineers and business managers the power to derive their own insights from data, which is especially important given the shortage of dedicated data scientists, the report says. For companies in Brazil, affordability is critical for these platforms, especially when prices are charged in U.S. dollars during times of devaluation for Brazilian currency. However, large vendors are bundling many solutions and user licenses into one price, making the marginal price of a self-service BI platform competitive.

Data preparation and integration platforms are also essential to deriving maximum value from data, the report says. Companies that access their data from different sources, and in some cases from different clouds, need to integrate it for complete analysis and cross-referencing.

The leading platforms work in a hybrid cloud environment, and some can perform real-time integration for instant decision-making. Two Brazilian vendors have significant market share in data preparation and integration platforms, showing that local support and sales forces are key drivers of penetration in the Brazilian market.

The 2021 ISG Provider Lens™ Analytics Services report for Brazil evaluates the capabilities of 30 providers across three quadrants: Data Science Services, Data Engineering Services and Data Lifecycle Management Services.

The report names Accenture, Deloitte, EY, IBM and Keyrus as Leaders in all three quadrants. It names Deal, Logicalis, Stefanini and Wipro as Leaders in two quadrants each and Compasso UOL and Infosys as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, Assesso, Dedalus and UniSoma are named as Rising Stars—companies with a “promising portfolio” and “high future potential” by ISG’s definition—in one quadrant each.

Customized versions of the Analytics Services report are available from Assesso and Logicalis.

The 2021 ISG Provider Lens™ Analytics Platforms and Solutions report for Brazil evaluates the capabilities of 25 providers across two quadrants: Self-Service Business Intelligence Platforms and Data Preparation and Integration Platforms.

The report names Microsoft, SAP and SAS as Leaders in both quadrants. It names IBM, Informatica, Microstrategy, Oracle, Qlik, Semantix and Tableau as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, Looker and Qlik are named as Rising Stars in one quadrant each.

A customized version of the Analytics Platforms and Solutions report is available from Semantix.

The 2021 ISG Provider Lens™ Analytics+Services and Analytics+Platforms+and+Solutions reports for Brazil are available to subscribers or for one-time purchase.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Germany, Switzerland, the U.K., France, the Nordics, Brazil and Australia/New Zealand, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211214005853/en/