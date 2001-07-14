Albertsons Companies Launches New Digital Features with Meal Planning Solutions & Auto-Replenishment

Today, Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE: ACI) announced the launch of two new digital offerings – Meal Planning and Schedule & Save. The new capabilities will offer loyalty members integrated menu planning and shopping list creation and the ability to auto-replenish essential items on their lists.

These new features are part of Albertsons Cos.’ ongoing goal to revolutionize its digital offerings and enhance all aspects of the food experience to save customers time and money.

“Our customers continue to look for new ways to save time and money when planning meals and shopping at their neighborhood Albertsons Cos. banner store,” shared Chris Rupp, Albertsons Cos. EVP and Chief Customer & Digital Officer. “These two new features are important ways we’re helping customers reduce the effort associated with grocery shopping so they can spend the time enjoying meals with family and friends.”

Meal Planning

The company’s new Meal Plans feature seamlessly integrates top-rated meal planning app, Mealime, to help customers answer the ongoing question, “what’s for dinner?”. The Meal Plans feature provides an easy, convenient and personalized way to plan meals and cook recipes that is unrivaled in the market. Members have access to thousands of delicious, shoppable recipes developed by professional chefs and dietticians that are curated and refined based on taste and dietary preferences.

Members can break out of that food rut and complete their weekly shopping in less than 10 minutes with the option for pick-up and delivery, or in-store shopping.

Schedule & Save

Albertsons Cos. is also unveiling “Schedule & Save,” a new auto-replenishment offering online so loyalty members can ensure their grocery and household essentials always remain in-stock. Developed with convenience-seekers in mind, the new offering automates the task of routine shopping. This allows customers to automatically replenish their more frequently purchased items across categories in a way that is adaptable to every lifestyle. The products scheduled for purchase will be offered at an attractive discounted price, reflecting significant savings off the average shelf price, available for pick-up or delivery.

Currently available to select Safeway customers in northern California, Schedule & Save was developed in partnership with auto-replenishment and predictive shopping platform Replenium. In 2022, Albertsons Cos. plans to expand the program nationwide and include a continuous expanding list of items for members to add for auto-replenishment.

