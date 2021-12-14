Logo
Thorne HealthTech Announces Multi-Year Partnership with Professional Cycling Team, Human Powered Health

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Thorne HealthTech, the Official Personalized Health Solutions Partner of Human Powered Health, will fuel the professional cycling team with the scientific wellness needed to take their performance to a higher level

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2021

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ: THRN) today announced a new, multi-year partnership with professional cycling team, Human Powered Health, formerly Rally Cycling, in which Thorne will serve as their Official Personalized Health Solutions Partner. The partnership will equip the elite athletes of Human Powered Health with Thorne's best-in-class health testing and nutritional supplements needed to fuel their performance.

HPH___Thorne_graphic.jpg

"Thorne's ambition is to empower our customers to improve and extend their health span through testing, teaching, and transforming health," said Thorne HealthTech Vice President of Business Development, Athletics, Wesley Barnett. "In alignment with the overarching goals and mission of the Human Powered Health professional cycling team, we believe Thorne's personalized, scientific wellness solutions will help the Human Powered Health cyclists achieve optimal performance and healthier lives."

Thorne joins other industry leaders, including Optum – UnitedHealth Group's health information technology and services firm – in supporting the Human Powered Health cycling team.

Thorne, the supplements and testing brand of Thorne HealthTech and a leader in developing innovative solutions for a personalized approach to health and well-being, will provide ongoing testing, as well as their NSF Certified for Sport nutritional supplements to Human Powered Health athletes in pursuit of a personalized and scientific approach to health and wellness. By leveraging its sophisticated analytical software, Thorne helps consumers uncover health insights and confidently take action to optimize their health outcomes. Based on individual test results, Thorne's technology and team can deliver a personalized plan on what to eat, how to exercise, and which supplements to take.

The only testing and supplement brand to be A1 TGA Certified, Thorne complies with the strictest quality standards. Thorne's reputation for making safe and efficacious products utilizing a science-backed approach is the reason Human Powered Health chose Thorne to be its trusted Official Personalized Health Solutions Partner.

"In professional cycling, a winning performance is part training, part nutrition and supplementation, but all relentless determination. That's why we are proud to welcome Thorne to the Human Powered Health family, sharing in our message that proper fitness and nutrition lead to healthier lives and optimized performance," said Human Powered Health's Managing Director, Charles Aaron. "As a leader in supplements and testing, professional and amateur athletes alike can be confident in the rigorous testing that Thorne's products undergo to take their health to the next level."

For more information on the partnership, please visit www.Thorne.com or www.HumanPoweredHealth.com.

About Thorne HealthTech
Thorne HealthTech is a leader in developing innovative solutions for a personalized approach to health and wellbeing. Thorne HealthTech is a science-driven wellness company that is utilizing testing and data to create improved product efficacy and deliver personalized solutions to consumers, health professionals, and corporations. Thorne HealthTech's unique, vertically integrated brands, Thorne and Onegevity, provide insights and personalized data, products, and services that help individuals take a proactive and actionable approach to improve and maintain their health over a lifetime.

About Thorne
Thorne is a health and technology company, and one of two vertically integrated brands under Thorne HealthTech, a leader in developing innovative solutions for a personalized approach to health and wellbeing. By combining testing with nutritional supplement interventions and diet, exercise and lifestyle recommendations, Thorne is at the forefront of personalized health, with a mission to help consumers take control of their health and live a healthy life. By leveraging its sophisticated analytical software, Thorne helps consumers uncover health insights and confidently take action to optimize health outcomes. Based on individual test results, Thorne's technology and team can deliver a personalized plan on what to eat, how to exercise, and which Thorne supplements to take. Thorne is also a proud partner of several U.S. Olympic Teams. For more information visit www.thorne.com/.

About Human Powered Health
Human Powered Health, formerly Rally Cycling, is one of the most successful professional road cycling programs in North American history. Human Powered Health men's and women's racing teams have more than 300 total wins since 2012, and in 2022 the women's program joins the world's most elite league, the WorldTour. Human Powered Health is also an inspirational rallying cry with a simple, vital mission – to inspire people to take small, simple steps towards greater health and wellbeing. Learn more at www.humanpoweredhealth.com/.

Thorne_HealthTech_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY06014&sd=2021-12-14 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thorne-healthtech-announces-multi-year-partnership-with-professional-cycling-team-human-powered-health-301444125.html

SOURCE Thorne HealthTech, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY06014&Transmission_Id=202112140937PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY06014&DateId=20211214
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

