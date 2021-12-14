Gaming Innovation Group signs platform agreement with retail player Rank Entertainment Holdings

PR Newswire

OSLO, Norway, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (GiG) has today signed a long-term agreement with Rank Entertainment Holdings, for the provision of GiG's iGaming platform technologies to power its continued growth worldwide, opening up new markets to the existing Marina888 brand.

The agreement will include the provision of GiG's player account management (PAM), the delivery of the frontend, via the CMS, and managed services, including media and business operations. The agreement between GiG and Rank is based on a revenue share model and has a minimum duration of five years.

Rank Entertainment is a privately owned organisation with decades of retail experience and have recently established a solid online customer base. In addition, they have ongoing concerns and continued development in emerging markets, particularly in regulated regions of Africa with a total of 9 venues, with 4 others in the pipeline, and an operation in Nepal.

Rank intends to enhance its current online offering on behalf of its customers while retaining the 'human touch' and customer focus they have developed over the past 3 years. Utilising GiG's platform technologies to advance their online offering with automation will augment their local brand presence, particularly via gamification and the use of GiG's rules engine, Logic, to deliver a leading player experience in the region.

Asanga Warusavitharna, CEO of Rank says: "We are proud to have partnered with GiG in order to modernise our online offering and drive the brand internationally, in line with our retail concerns. Throughout the process, it was evident that this was a style of project that GiG had delivered several times, consistently outlining the best way to deliver from a technical and a services-driven perspective. We are very much looking forward to our long-term partnership and are excited to go on this journey with GiG".

Richard Brown, CEO of GiG says: "We are delighted to have partnered with Rank Entertainment, industry veterans with a solid reputation within the land-based casino market and beyond. It makes us very proud when a brand like Marina shows their belief in GiG's technology combined with our managed services, which I believe is a strong testament to the way we demonstrate how a retail brand should strategically plan for its success online. We believe the vision that Rank Entertainment has with advancing on automation and player experience connects well with GiG's B2B offering and strategy. We look forward to helping Rank to achieve its ambitions and powering its continued growth".

About Gaming Innovation Group (GiG)

Gaming Innovation Group is a leading iGaming technology company, providing solutions, products and services to iGaming Operators. Founded in 2012, Gaming Innovation Group's vision is 'To be the industry-leading platform and media provider delivering world-class solutions to our iGaming partners and their customers. GiG's mission is to drive sustainable growth and profitability of our partners through product innovation, scalable technology and quality of service. Gaming Innovation Group operates out of Malta and is dual-listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GIG and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker symbol GIGSEK. www.gig.com

About Rank Entertainment

Rank Entertainment is a privately owned organisation with decades of retail experience We have been able to reproduce this success in Africa with the opening of two resorts and casinos under our brand Marina. With an optimistic outlook in Africa, we are focused on expanding aggressively with several more projects already underway. www.rank.lk

